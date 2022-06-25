June 25 Bless Your Heart

So, I should move from Winterville to the country to avoid development? How about Chicod? No, with the sewer expansion, Greenville will be annexing it soon enough.

BYH, did it bother anybody else that that patient in that ‘Operation’ game is clearly wide awake?

Bless the heart of commercial makers. There’s an ad on television right now in which people talk about the first sound they hear with their new hearing aids. One person says it is the sound of their husband snoring. Does this person wear the hearing aids to bed? Don’t people have their hearing aids tested and adjusted where they buy them and hear sounds before they walk out of the door of the audiologist’s office?

BYH, actually, just to be clear, people with pre-existing mental conditions DO have access to health care.

The constitution was upheld on Thursday. U.S. citizens, even in New York are allowed to keep AND bear arms. The left will go crazy now, BTH’s.

Bless my heart, I am a concert addict, but I’m on the road to recovery. Just kidding, I’m on the road to a concert.

Dear folks living on L.T. Hardee Road: Don’t you know it is a waste of time to go before the planning commission? The good ole boys always vote in favor of their friends. Forget safety, forget congestion. So sorry.

Best evidence of a strong marriage: no reluctance to share your phone with a spouse. Bless the hearts of the lovers who have something to hide.

BYH, the Greenville morning talk show needs to change its commercials. They are over a year old and getting as bad as the bathroom makeover commercials. Please update or my mute button is going to wear out!

Before Pitt County Schools names any facilities, they need to consider Debbie Keel who has served Pitt County over 40 years as a coach and teacher! She did not lose a single volleyball game at A.G. Cox Middle School in 27 years! She is still working at C.M. Eppes Middle School as a teacher and coach.

Bless your heart, Ronald Reagan. You nailed it when you said we don’t have inflation because the people are living too well we have inflation because the government is living too well. And that was way back then, so you know what they are doing now.

Bless our hearts, family. On June 18 we had a truly nice reunion. It was so good getting together and enjoying each other since we haven’t been able to because of the pandemic. The weather was beautiful, the kids had so much fun. Thanks to all who put our event together. You did a fantastic job and we are so grateful.

It’s amazing to me that we have Juneteenth as a holiday yet Easter is no longer a holiday.

