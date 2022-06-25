ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

June 25 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaGz6_0gLjXPzV00

So, I should move from Winterville to the country to avoid development? How about Chicod? No, with the sewer expansion, Greenville will be annexing it soon enough.

BYH, did it bother anybody else that that patient in that ‘Operation’ game is clearly wide awake?

Bless the heart of commercial makers. There’s an ad on television right now in which people talk about the first sound they hear with their new hearing aids. One person says it is the sound of their husband snoring. Does this person wear the hearing aids to bed? Don’t people have their hearing aids tested and adjusted where they buy them and hear sounds before they walk out of the door of the audiologist’s office?

BYH, actually, just to be clear, people with pre-existing mental conditions DO have access to health care.

The constitution was upheld on Thursday. U.S. citizens, even in New York are allowed to keep AND bear arms. The left will go crazy now, BTH’s.

Bless my heart, I am a concert addict, but I’m on the road to recovery. Just kidding, I’m on the road to a concert.

Dear folks living on L.T. Hardee Road: Don’t you know it is a waste of time to go before the planning commission? The good ole boys always vote in favor of their friends. Forget safety, forget congestion. So sorry.

Best evidence of a strong marriage: no reluctance to share your phone with a spouse. Bless the hearts of the lovers who have something to hide.

BYH, the Greenville morning talk show needs to change its commercials. They are over a year old and getting as bad as the bathroom makeover commercials. Please update or my mute button is going to wear out!

Before Pitt County Schools names any facilities, they need to consider Debbie Keel who has served Pitt County over 40 years as a coach and teacher! She did not lose a single volleyball game at A.G. Cox Middle School in 27 years! She is still working at C.M. Eppes Middle School as a teacher and coach.

Bless your heart, Ronald Reagan. You nailed it when you said we don’t have inflation because the people are living too well we have inflation because the government is living too well. And that was way back then, so you know what they are doing now.

Bless our hearts, family. On June 18 we had a truly nice reunion. It was so good getting together and enjoying each other since we haven’t been able to because of the pandemic. The weather was beautiful, the kids had so much fun. Thanks to all who put our event together. You did a fantastic job and we are so grateful.

It’s amazing to me that we have Juneteenth as a holiday yet Easter is no longer a holiday.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Craven County sees increase in foster care cases

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County group, EasterSeals UCP in New Bern, is taking a look at the increasing number of foster care cases in that area. “There’s has definitely been a jump, and honestly I think it had to do with when the schools started opening back up again, and the reason […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Christian Church will host an Interfaith Service celebrating Pride month, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. The service will be presided over by clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions and will include prayer, music and testimonies from various speakers. Featured speaker Reverend Paully Adams...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local re-entry program on horizon for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summit was held in the City of Jacksonville Monday morning about the possibility of developing a re-entry program in the community.  Community leaders gathered at the Sandy Run Baptist Church with a goal to make Onslow County a better place for everyone by giving people second chances.   “When I […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to Bethel on Saturday

A unique event is coming to Bethel on Saturday. Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to …. New medical clinic to bring healthcare closer to …. smART Kinston City Project Foundation growing ‘creative …. Greenville man working to help those in Ukraine war …. OSDRA reaches out to...
BETHEL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
City
Winterville, NC
WITN

Pet adoption events hope to find fur-ever homes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting two pet adoption events in Greenville to match their animals with forever homes. Greensprings Park, 2500 E Fifth St. Greenville, NC. 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Collaboration with Pitt County Animal Shelter. Each even will feature adoptable dogs for...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Jacksonville leaders to discuss reentry council development

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina city is set to discuss the development of a reentry council Monday morning. Reentry programs help formerly incarcerated people integrate back into society and help prevent returns to jail. The discussion among leaders will take place at Sandy Run Baptist church in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 25, 26 & 27

Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Dorothy Andrews, New Bern. Dorothy Andrews, 91, passed...
NEWPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bless Your Heart#Byh
WITN

Greenville City Council adopts plan to relocate science museum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to adopt a plan to relocate the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. The science museum currently sits at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street, but city council leaders voted to move the museum, and in its place, set up a 150-unit apartment complex.
GREENVILLE, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

So Long, Mount Olive: We won't forget you

It’s defeating to see a newspaper you tried to save die on your watch. But as I look back at the many issues of this periodical, I don’t see defeat. I see unwavering community coverage that started nearly 118 years ago and continued to the very end. When...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
newbernnow.com

Tim Harris Endorses Toussaint Summers for Mayor

Throughout the spring of this year I had the unique opportunity to be on the campaign trail with both Mr. Toussaint Summers and Mr. Jeffrey Odham as we three appealed to you, the voters, in our bids to be the next mayor of New Bern. I knew these men by reputation only going into this campaign – but I have come out with a fuller and deeper sense of who each of these men are, I think, than most can ever hope to know about a candidate as we head into the ballot box on July 26th.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount woman shares encounter with impaired driver in new PSA

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is sharing the story of her life-altering encounter with an impaired driver in a new PSA. Stephanie Ronan, of Rocky Mount, was driving home from a friend’s house in Wilson when her life changed forever when an impaired driver traveling 55 mph hit her head-on.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for a Rocky Mount man was cancelled early Monday morning. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Fire destroys home of The Banks Grill chef; donations, fundraisers underway

NEWPORT — A fire Friday night destroyed a home off Hall Road off Highway 24 near Water’s Edge RV Park, leaving the renter homeless. Carteret County Fire Marshall Eddie Lewis said the county has hooked the renter, Jeremy Turbeville, head chef at the popular Banks Grill at 2900 Arendell St., up with the Red Cross and the Salvation Army for assistance.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Recap of New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting — May 24, 2022

The May 24, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting was held in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens have been arrested in Pitt County after a shooting last week endangered four people inside of a home. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-olds, whose names were not given, have been charged through juvenile petitions with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery.
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
552
Followers
905
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy