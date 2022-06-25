ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting competing airline bids

By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
 3 days ago

MASON CITY, Iowa - Those who have been wondering about flying out of Mason City Airport can breathe a sigh of relief. Earlier this year, SkyWest announced they were terminating their jet service to Mason City because of staffing and...

www.kimt.com

104.5 KDAT

Iowa Chicken Facility Ignores DNR Putting Local Rivers At Risk

After not complying with the Iowa DNR, an egg-laying facility in Iowa Falls is in some hot water after getting caught with an illegal manure system. Back in 2021, a facility worker for Opal Foods reached out to the DNR asking if they could add water to their bird’s litter to turn it into liquid manure that could be injected into fields. The worker was told that before they can do that, they need to submit to the DNR a manure management plan.
IOWA FALLS, IA
KIMT

Company buys new location for Hampton expansion

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Centro, Inc. says it has bought a 30,000 square foot building in Hampton. The location will house two rotational molding machines and employ 30 new workers. Centro says it will begin hiring immediately for all three shifts with wages ranging from $19.50-$22.70 per hour depending on shift and position. Employees will have the opportunity to train and work at other Centro locations while the building upgrades and machine installations are completed.
HAMPTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Gilgen's Consignment Furnishings in Cedar Falls to shutter Thursday

CEDAR FALLS – Nestled in a residential neighborhood on a brick street is a beloved consignment store that’s stood the test of time for a little more than 37 years. However, Gilgen’s Consignment Furnishings, at 115 W. 16th St., won’t make it to 40. The owner has decided his last day in business will be Thursday.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KGLO News

Winnebago Industries completes 1000+ mile road trip with new electric RV

FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries earlier this month completed a more than 1300-mile journey with their new all-electric zero emission motorhome, the first known trip over 1000 miles by an all-electric RV. The “e-RV” was introduced back in January at the Florida RV Super Show by the company’s Advanced Technology Group as a fully functional, all-electric concept vehicle.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
KGLO News

Worth County farmer fined $4500 for violations of state’s manure management plan laws

MANLY — A Worth County farmer has been fined $4500 for violations of the state’s manure management plan laws. Craig Benjegerdes owns and operates an animal feeding operation in rural Manly which consists of confinement buildings housing 2900 wean to finish swine. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says an environmental specialist conducted a routine inspection of the facility and the facility’s manure application records on November 16th. The DNR says the records indicated that manure was applied above the maximum allowable rate in the manure management plan for the crop years between 2017 and 2021.
KIMT

SE Minnesota collision injures North Iowa woman

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mitchell County woman is hurt in a collision in southeast Minnesota. It happened around 11:17 am Tuesday on Highway 42 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66 of Osage, IA, was northbound and Gary Lee Suess, 53 of Mazeppa, was southbound when they crashed at mile marker 8 in Elgin Township.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mason City woman hospitalized following motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mower County meth sale means prison for Blooming Prairie man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in Mower County sends a Blooming Prairie man to prison. Michael Phillip Chavez, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. He was arrested in November 2021 and accused of selling 27.37 grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement informant. Court documents state the sale happened December 4, 2020, in Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake police say missing 79-year-old man has been found

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 79-year-old man. Police said Roger Wilcke left his residence Sunday and has not returned home. He is described as 6-foot, 150 pounds with gray hair. "He was last seen wearing light...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Former NIACC coach/AD is now a hall of famer

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A former coach and athletic director at North Iowa Area Community College (NAICC) has been inducted into the National Association of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) Hall of Fame. Dan Mason began his coaching career in 1983 and was the head baseball coach at Waldorf...
MASON CITY, IA

