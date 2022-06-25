Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting competing airline bids
By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
3 days ago
MASON CITY, Iowa - Those who have been wondering about flying out of Mason City Airport can breathe a sigh of relief. Earlier this year, SkyWest announced they were terminating their jet service to Mason City because of staffing and...
After not complying with the Iowa DNR, an egg-laying facility in Iowa Falls is in some hot water after getting caught with an illegal manure system. Back in 2021, a facility worker for Opal Foods reached out to the DNR asking if they could add water to their bird’s litter to turn it into liquid manure that could be injected into fields. The worker was told that before they can do that, they need to submit to the DNR a manure management plan.
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Centro, Inc. says it has bought a 30,000 square foot building in Hampton. The location will house two rotational molding machines and employ 30 new workers. Centro says it will begin hiring immediately for all three shifts with wages ranging from $19.50-$22.70 per hour depending on shift and position. Employees will have the opportunity to train and work at other Centro locations while the building upgrades and machine installations are completed.
Grundy County Memorial Hospital is marking its upcoming 70th Anniversary by kicking off a $31 million project to improve its surgery, laboratory, and imaging departments. Groundbreaking for the new hospital addition is set for Wednesday, June 29th, and caps a three-year planning process. The hospital’s Board of Commissioners gave final...
CEDAR FALLS – Nestled in a residential neighborhood on a brick street is a beloved consignment store that’s stood the test of time for a little more than 37 years. However, Gilgen’s Consignment Furnishings, at 115 W. 16th St., won’t make it to 40. The owner has decided his last day in business will be Thursday.
FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries earlier this month completed a more than 1300-mile journey with their new all-electric zero emission motorhome, the first known trip over 1000 miles by an all-electric RV. The “e-RV” was introduced back in January at the Florida RV Super Show by the company’s Advanced Technology Group as a fully functional, all-electric concept vehicle.
MANLY — A Worth County farmer has been fined $4500 for violations of the state’s manure management plan laws. Craig Benjegerdes owns and operates an animal feeding operation in rural Manly which consists of confinement buildings housing 2900 wean to finish swine. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says an environmental specialist conducted a routine inspection of the facility and the facility’s manure application records on November 16th. The DNR says the records indicated that manure was applied above the maximum allowable rate in the manure management plan for the crop years between 2017 and 2021.
Mason City, Iowa is home to one of the most famous restaurants in the state!. Did you know that Iowa is home to a 102-year-old restaurant? It's called Northwestern Steakhouse, and it's been named Iowa's most iconic/famous restaurant by several different publications! Let's dive into its history!. Back in 1920,...
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mitchell County woman is hurt in a collision in southeast Minnesota. It happened around 11:17 am Tuesday on Highway 42 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66 of Osage, IA, was northbound and Gary Lee Suess, 53 of Mazeppa, was southbound when they crashed at mile marker 8 in Elgin Township.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in Mower County sends a Blooming Prairie man to prison. Michael Phillip Chavez, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. He was arrested in November 2021 and accused of selling 27.37 grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement informant. Court documents state the sale happened December 4, 2020, in Austin.
While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A man arrested for armed robbery Friday in Mower County used a knife to threaten an employee and allegedly borrowed a vehicle and said he needed it to visit his grandmother. Court documents filed Monday state Adrick Mims, 26, of Rochester, is facing charges of robbery...
(ABC 6 News) - While police looked for the man accused of robbing an Austin gas station, a couple who had nothing to do with the case said theywere detained for hours in a Lyle neighborhood, and the Mower County Sheriff has issued a response. Lindsey Williamson, a white woman,...
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 79-year-old man. Police said Roger Wilcke left his residence Sunday and has not returned home. He is described as 6-foot, 150 pounds with gray hair. "He was last seen wearing light...
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A former coach and athletic director at North Iowa Area Community College (NAICC) has been inducted into the National Association of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) Hall of Fame. Dan Mason began his coaching career in 1983 and was the head baseball coach at Waldorf...
