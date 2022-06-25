ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Cloninger Classic: Helena Reps, Bozeman Bucks, Laurel Dodgers advance to tournament semifinals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA — Day 1 of the Cloninger Classic brought a walk off, three late-game rallies and an offensive outburst from the Helena Reps. Day 2 saw three teams, including the Reps, cement their spot in the tournament semifinals. Helena Reps 12, Bonneville Bees 3. The Reps are riding...

Cloninger Classic: Laurel Dodgers repeat as tournament champions

HELENA — Richie Cortese tripled into the right-center field gap and pitched a complete game one-hitter in the Laurel Dodgers’ 12-2 victory over the Bozeman Bucks in Sunday’s Cloninger Classic Tournament Championship. The Dodgers – who repeat as tournament champions – exercised some revenge on the Bucks...
LAUREL, MT
Montana State football program taking part in Troy Ross blood drive

BOZEMAN — Several players and coaches from the Montana State football team will be active participants Thursday in a blood drive on the university’s campus in support of a young member of the team’s fan base. Troy Ross, a Great Falls 7-year-old, served as a guest captain...
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana State golf adds Kansas transfer Scarlet Weidig

BOZEMAN — Scarlet Weidig, a sophomore originally from Costa Rica, has joined the Montana State women's golf team after two years at Kansas, Bobcat head coach Brittany Basye announced Friday. After redshirting at KU in 2020-21, Weidig saw no varsity action in 2021-22. She was named to the academic...
BOZEMAN, MT
Laurel, MT
Montana Sports
Helena, MT
Laurel, MT
Helena, MT
The Last Thatcher: The graduation of Dawson-bound Sofee Thatcher ends an era in Butte

BUTTE — When high school students in Butte return to class this fall, the name "Thatcher" won't be heard during roll call for the first time in 16 years. The end of an era in the Butte sports scene came with the graduation of Sofee Thatcher from Butte Central on May 29 and her subsequent signature on a letter of intent to play softball at Dawson Community College in Glendive.
BUTTE, MT
#Ball Games#Lakers#Laurel Dodgers#Helena Reps 12#Lethbridge
Helena Senators improve to 3-0 at Nebraska tournament

ELKHORN, Neb. — Tyler Tenney singled twice, drove in two runs, and scored twice in the Helena Senators’ 11-3 victory over the Fort Calhoun Seniors on Saturday. Tyler Cutler tossed five innings of three-run baseball and struck out four without walking anyone. The Senators erased a two-run deficit...
HELENA, MT
Grill Season: Where to Get Bozeman’s Best Cuts

Nothing is better than getting friends and family together and grilling the day away. The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and if the weather stays gorgeous, it will be the perfect opportunity to get the grill or smoker out and cook up some quality meats. Whether you're cooking steaks, burgers, chicken, or whatever other protein you love, you should take full advantage of these summer days.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana: Home to the World’s Prettiest Ditches

Reason #87 that everyone and their dog is moving to Montana - it's not just the mountains and rivers that are stunningly pretty. The simple truth is that Montana is chock full of simple, incredibly natural photo ops. (Hence the "Natural Beauty" thing.) The everyday and the mundane can be absolutely stunning. These few paragraphs are dedicated to a DITCH on the outskirts of Bozeman, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Amuse Bouche: five feet high and rising

In his song “Five Feet High and Rising,” Johnny Cash sings: “My mama always taught me that good things come from adversity if we put our faith in the lord. We couldn’t see much good in the flood waters when they were causing us to have to leave home. But when the water went down, we found that it had washed a load of rich black bottom dirt across our land. The following year we had the best cotton crop we’d ever had.”
BIG SKY, MT
Fire northwest of Helena forces evacuation of 3 homes

A two-to-three acre fire burning near the Birdseye area northwest of Helena forced the evacuations of three homes Monday afternoon. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says crews from at least six fire departments and the DNRC are on-scene of the fire, which began around 4:22 p.m. today near Three Mile Road and Murray Lane.
HELENA, MT
Injured skier rescued in the Bridger Range

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - On June 26, 2022 at 12:55pm, Gallatin County 911 received a call for an injured skier on the Great One couloir in the Bridger Range. As a group of skiers made their way down the slope, one hit a hard, icy, patch of snow. The skier lost control and fell about 100ft down the slope and was eventually stopped by another member of the party. The individual sustained injuries to their head, neck, hands and legs.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Remember 2018 When 'Creative Destruction' Leveled A Bozeman Trailer Park To Create 'More Prosperity'?

Four years later, Tim Crawford wonders how much empathy the new Bozeman has for those that prosperity sent packing. EDITOR'S NOTE: This column by T.H Crawford appeared originally in spring 2018 and was written by him in response to the demolition of a trailer park that was turned into condo/town houses whose values were well beyond the reach of longtime working class citizens. That gap accelerated in the wake of Covid arriving in 2020. Some of the inhabitants of the trailer park were single parents raising kids, elderly and people with disabilities. Nowhere, be it in Bozeman, Big Sky, Jackson, Wyo or Teton Valley, Idaho is there any indication that the free-market, even as the construction industry seeks less regulation, is appreciably making a positive impact in addressing the growing affordable housing crisis. Rather, the free market has only made it worse, observers say. MoJo is sharing Crawford's column again because it is more timely than when it was presciently written. As he says, Bozeman's "community visioning" process initiated by local government has proved to be a failure.
BOZEMAN, MT
Helena Pre Release Center reports walkaway on Sunday

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Pre Release Center reported Kevin Finley as a walkaway on Sunday. Finley, 24, is a white man who is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. According to a poster from the Montana Department of Corrections, he...
HELENA, MT
Three Bozeman Restaurants That Are Constantly Overlooked

It's often the "hidden gem" restaurants that produce some of the best food in any given town. We've talked about hidden gems in Montana, but in reference to places or cities. What about restaurants in the Bozeman area? Bozeman boasts many great restaurants, but some of the best ones fly under the radar. It might be because it's on a side street or simply not well-known enough, but regardless, there are a few Bozeman restaurants that deserve more recognition.
BOZEMAN, MT
One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT

