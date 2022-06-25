ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Arizona State Senate had to be evacuated after tear gas police deployed on protesters spread into the building

By Isabella Zavarise,Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23R3Ki_0gLjVk4w00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kg9Du_0gLjVk4w00
A large number of police surround the Arizona Capitol after protesters reached the front of the AZ Senate building following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

  • Hundreds protested outside the government building in response to the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
  • The Arizona Senate Republican Caucus said the Senate is secure, but smoke and tear gas spread into the chambers.
  • Senators had to relocate to another area of the building to finish their session.

The Arizona State Senate Building in Phoenix was evacuated on Friday after police deployed tear gas at demonstrators.

A video posted on social media by Republican State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita shows dozens of people protesting outside the government building in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Other videos by a bystander show law enforcement standing near the building's windows while firing tear gas into the crowd.

According to a tweet by the Arizona Senate Republican Caucus, the Senate was secure and safe, but smoke and tear gas spread into the chambers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgKMo_0gLjVk4w00
Police in riot gear surround the Arizona Capitol after protesters reached the front of the Arizona Sentate building as protesters reacted to the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

AP reports that this incident caused lawmakers to shelter in the basement for roughly 20 minutes before they had to flee the building due to the tear gas fumes.

Kim Quintero, the director of communications with the Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus told Insider they were anticipating protests due to the Supreme Court decision, so there was an increased presence of law enforcement.

Quintero said protestors gathered around 6 p.m. As they were walking toward the building, she said a sergeant locked the door and Republican Senate President Karen Fann called a recess.

"Everyone was safe and no one was able to breach the building," Quintero told Insider.

Senators had to relocate to another area of the Capitol to finish their session as they voted on final bills, such as a school choice bill.

Abortion laws in Arizona are on shaky ground, as abortions are banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Experts told The Arizona Republic to expect a challenge to the state's anti-abortion laws and threats to abortion providers.

In a press release, The Arizona House Republican Leaders praised the SCOTUS decision, stating it "was the right one."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 23

RodFarve
3d ago

Wow, I guess we’ll expect a huge investigation into this on prime time tv…. Oh wait. Nope, democrats never get the same treatment as conservatives. What was I thinking.

Reply(5)
7
Pat
3d ago

Sounds like the protesters intentionally disrupted an official proceeding, I believe that’s a felony. How many will be charged?

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Senate#State Senate#Politics State#Protest#The Supreme Court#Scotus#Republican#Caucus#The Arizona
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Beto O'Rourke vows: "When I'm governor, we’re repealing Abbott's dangerous permitless carry law".

Since announcing his candidacy for governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke has made it clear that he is opposed to the permitless carry law passed by Governor Greg Abbott. "When I'm governor, we're repealing Abbott's dangerous permitless carry law," O'Rourke said at a campaign event in Houston last week. "Texans deserve better than to have their safety put at risk by politicians who are more interested in pandering to the gun lobby than protecting our families."
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Daily Beast

Democrat Senate Candidate Hit in the Face by Opponent at Abortion Rally

An abortion rights protest devolved into chaos in Rhode Island on Friday, after a state Senate candidate was apparently struck in the face by her Republican opponent. “I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent—a police officer—violently attacked me,” Democrat candidate Jennifer Rourke tweeted on Saturday morning.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Washington Examiner

75 tons of waste removed from homeless camps in Democratic stronghold Berkeley

The San Francisco-area city of Berkeley collected 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The problem is so egregious that city officials discussed the cleanup and ways to handle the crisis in their latest budget proposal. Homelessness worsened during 2021 following more than a year of lockdowns by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the report said.
BERKELEY, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

537K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy