Wizards, Cavs, Heat, Jazz advance in NBA 2K League’s Switch Open

Wizards District Gaming, Cavs Legion GC, Heat Check Gaming and Jazz Gaming clinched the last four berths in Indianapolis next week for bracket play in the NBA 2K League’s Switch Open after winning the qualifying finales on Friday.

In the final night of qualifying, the Cavs earned a 3-1 win over Lakers Gaming to take the second and final qualifying spot from Group 6 on a tiebreaker.

Wizards District Gaming qualified out of Group 4 thanks to a 3-2 win over the Gen.G Tigers, who were eliminated.

Jazz Gaming sealed the second playoff berth out of Group 8 by sweeping already-qualified Pacers Gaming 3-0. Third-place Mavs Gaming topped Ankle Breakers 3-1, but it wasn’t enough.

The Heat beat Team Smoke 3-0 and the Raptors Uprising GC topped Team Smoke 3-2, allowing the Heat to claim a tiebreaker for second place in Group 1.

Elsewhere, Knicks Gaming nipped Magic Gaming 3-2, Bucks Gaming toppled Handlez 3-1, Warriors Gaming Squad downed Dot Squad 3-1, DUX Infinitos edged Pistons GT 3-2, Kings Guard Gaming blasted Team Clutch 3-0, T-Wolves Gaming tamed Blazer5 Gaming 3-1 and Hawks Talon took down Grizz Gaming 3-1.

The 32-team field included all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group advance to the round of 16, which is the start of bracket play that will run from Wednesday to July 2 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Switch Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

The first-round playoff matchups will be best-of-five. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven.

The matchups to start bracket play:

–Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

–Warriors Gaming Squad vs. NetsGC

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

–Cavs Legion GC vs. Hawks Talon GC

–DUX Infinitos vs. Wizards District Gaming

–Knicks Gaming vs. Handlez

–Pistons GT vs. Hornets Venom GT

–76ers GC vs. Bucks Gaming

NBA 2K League — Switch Open final group-play records

“x” signifies teams that clinched a bracket-player berth

Group 1 (East)

x-Celtics Crossover Gaming, 6-0

x-Heat Check Gaming, 3-3

Raptors Uprising GC, 3-3

Team Smoke, 0-6

Group 2 (East)

x-Knicks Gaming, 5-1

x-76ers GC, 4-2

Dreamshakers, 2-4

Magic Gaming, 1-5

Group 3 (East)

x-Hawks Talon GC, 5-1

x-NetsGC, 4-2

Grizz Gaming, 2-4

Green Beanz, 1-5

Group 4 (East)

x-Hornets Venom GT, 4-2

x-Wizards District Gaming, 4-2

Gen.G Tigers, 2-4

Rim Runners, 2-4

Group 5 (West)

x-DUX Infinitos, 5-1

x-Pistons GT, 4-2

Kings Guard Gaming, 3-3

Team Clutch, 0-6

Group 6 (West)

x-Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-1

x-Cavs Legion GC, 3-3

Lakers Gaming, 3-3

Dot Squad, 1-5

Group 7 (West)

x-Bucks Gaming, 5-1

x-Handlez, 4-2

T-Wolves Gaming, 3-3

Blazer5 Gaming, 0-6

Group 8 (West)

x-Pacers Gaming, 5-1

x-Jazz Gaming, 4-2

Mavs Gaming, 3-3

Ankle Breakers, 0-6

–Field Level Media

