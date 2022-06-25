Climate changes, but so do theories about it

“Even if the world switches to renewable energy, that won’t stop climate change, because climate change has been happening for billions of years,” U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., said last Tuesday on Fox Business.

Not only does climate change, but the names of climate theories change too. First it was “global warming” but now it’s called “climate change” because after all, the climate is always changing.

But in 1974 the National Science Board stated: “During the last 20 to 30 years, world temperature has fallen, irregularly at first but more sharply over the last decade. Judging from the record of the past interglacial ages, the present time of high temperatures should be drawing to an end … leading into the next ice age.”

Then Newsweek published a cover article about the coming ice age on April 28, 1975. And on Aug. 14, 1976, The New York Times noted “many signs that Earth may be headed for another ice age.”

In January 1998, The Atlantic Monthly published “The Great Climate Flip-Flop” by William Calvin of the University of Washington.

Calvin wrote: “Global climate flip-flops have frequently happened in the past, and they’re likely to happen again. It’s also clear that sufficient global warming could trigger an abrupt cooling in at least two ways — by increasing high-latitude rainfall or by melting Greenland’s ice, both of which could put enough fresh water into the ocean surface to suppress flushing.”

“Flushing” is the process of the warm Gulf Stream water sinking as it cools in the North Atlantic, before flowing back south as cooler water. Then the water is heated in the tropics and flows northward again to continue the cycle.

More recently, The New York Times published an article on March 2, 2021, about a “cold blob” of water forming in the Atlantic Ocean south of Greenland. The Gulf Stream warms waters around Europe, so if this blob diverts the Gulf Stream, it could cause the average temperature in Europe to fall precipitously.

Environmental concerns follow trends. First there was the book “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson in 1962 that predicted the death of all song birds from the widespread use of pesticides in farming. Then in the mid-1980s, “ozone depletion” became the hot issue. And about the year 2000, environmentalists seized on “peak oil” or Finite Oil Theory to argue that the world should stop using oil because it would soon run out.

Thomas Kuhn published “The Structure of Scientific Revolutions” in 1962. This influential book explained that the dominant scientific theory in a field remains the accepted paradigm even as conflicting evidence builds. Only when contradictory evidence is overwhelming does the paradigm shift suddenly to a new theory.

But Kuhn’s work does not completely explain modern shifting theories. Funding and publication policies of scientific journals drive the direction of scientific research today.

For example, the “Climategate” scandal broke in 2009 with the publication of over a thousand hacked emails between prominent climate scientists. The emails revealed efforts to stifle the publication of papers critical of Climate Change Theory. And the scientists served on boards that decided on funding for research grants, so they could block funding of research that challenged their pet theories.

Scientific institutions have lost the public trust. A recent Pew Research survey found that only 29% of U.S. adults had great confidence in medical scientists, down from 40% in 2020. Scientific institutions must facilitate free and open scientific debate in order to regain the public trust.

Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.