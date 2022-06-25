ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Allowing Brown suit, $3M payout an injustice

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

How many people died from the drugs sold by Andrew Brown Jr.? Maybe the families that lost their children to the drugs he sold should sue his family for $3 million.

To make a martyr of a drug dealer, someone who was convicted of selling drugs, who ran from the law when they had guns pointed at him, is an abomination of both God and country!

I have no respect for Elizabeth City anymore. This was not justice. It was an immoral act of our courts to allow this lawsuit to go forward, much less allow a payout of $3 million for this man’s death.

I feel for his family. But we all know the taxpayers of Elizabeth City will most likely pay for this criminal injustice.

ANGEL HOFLER

Elizabeth City

Editor’s note: Pasquotank County, not the city of Elizabeth City, agreed to the $3 million settlement with Andrew Brown Jr.’s estate. Pasquotank’s insurance policy, provided by the North Carolina Counties Liability and Property Joint Risk Management agency, will pay for $2 million of the settlement, which is the maximum allowed by the policy. The remaining $1 million will be paid from a special appropriation approved several weeks ago by county commissioners.

Comments / 5

Suntanman
3d ago

Bravo Angela! Great points. While the taxpayers are not on the hook for the payout, the only ones who will win is the lawyers. I bet the family doesn't get 1/3 of that drug money payout. We don't reward illegal behavior. If he wasn't involved in illegal activities, he would still be alive.

Reply(1)
4
