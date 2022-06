This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The first three innings of Caleb Kilian’s big league career were brilliant. Nine up, nine down. Four strikeouts. He shattered Paul Goldschmidt’s bat and got Nolan Arenado to chop a comebacker to the mound. It was a preview of the promise packed into the right arm of the Cubs’ top pitching prospect.

