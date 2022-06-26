ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury live: Paul McCartney headlines Saturday on the Pyramid Stage

By Roisin O'Connor
 4 days ago

Saturday at Glastonbury saw some of the best sets of the weekend so far.

From Joy Crookes making her Worthy Farm debut to returning champions Haim in a glorious, sun-drenched Pyramid Stage performance, there was a particularly special atmosphere ahead of Sir Paul McCartney’s highly anticipated headline slot.

Other excellent shows came from Glass Animals, Metronomy, Celeste and Gen-Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who stormed the Other Stage with a surprise guest appearance from Lily Allen . Performing Allen’s 2012 hit “F*** You”, the duo called out the Supreme Court for their overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US .

Taking to the Pyramid Stage right before Macca, Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds played a string of crowd-pleasing Oasis hits, prompting critic Mark Beaumont to wonder if the gloves are fully off in his sibling rivalry with younger brother – and former bandmate – Liam.

Then it was time for the man himself, Sir Paul McCartney, who brought out his superb band and half a century’s worth of classic songs, not to mention tremendous surprise guests in the form of Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl . What a night!

