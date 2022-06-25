ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcQfz_0gLjQBYg00

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.

Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.

In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a moment.”

Mr Levin then tweeted a replacement statement, that did not feature any yoga pictures.

“In moments of immense difficulty, we must work together to protect abortion providers & patients,” he wrote.

“We overcome difficult moments by working in unison to protect our collective freedoms, & women, transgender & nonbinary people can’t fight for their reproductive rights alone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9AQ2_0gLjQBYg00

Mr Levin’s blunder was among a string of Democratic missteps on Friday.

It followed viral backlash to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reading a poem in response to the decision of the Supreme Court’s right-wing justices.

A group of Democratic lawmakers then received criticism for singing God Bless America to celebrate the passing of gun legislation as protests took place outside the Supreme Court.

Comments / 282

James Clouse
2d ago

You say That women Will not have as much freedoms as their mothers Had Well the babies that they killed will never know what freedom is

Reply(48)
293
Cornpop Joe
2d ago

The communistcrat doing yoga is a perfect example of what they care about. THEMSELVES and that's it. Don't care about babies gas prices food prices nothing but themselves.

Reply(7)
158
Sheryl Stow
2d ago

She can’t even read and pronounce her notes. We can’t even understand what she is saying. She makes women look bad just by her actions. This is a battle that has been going on for years and years. To put the blame on two people for this decision shows how uneducated she is. People we did not get into all the mess of things that we are in because we had Donald Trump as President for a short time. It’s many years of bad decisions. And letting someone like her and others stay in there positions for to long of time. We need to wake up and stand up for what is right and moral in this nation. Or thing are only going to get worse than they already are.

Reply(3)
126
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

Kamala Harris ripped for posting photo about abortion protests while doing ‘nothing’ after end of Roe

Vice-president Kamala Harris is being criticised as out of touch with the abortion rights fight after posting a photo of herself watching protests about the overturning of Roe v Wade on TV.On Friday, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 case establishing a constitutional right to an abortion, the vice-president shared a photo of herself watching abortion rights protests on CNN from aboard Air Force 2, the presidential jet.“I know there are women out there who are afraid,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday. “To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Nancy Pelosi
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflicting Emotions#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Capitol Hill#House#The Supreme Court
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Yoga
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Maxine Waters reacts to Dobbs ruling: 'The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said from the steps of the court. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy