What the papers say – June 25

By PA Reporter
 3 days ago

Saturday’s papers concentrate on the fall-out from the Conservative party’s defeat in two crunch polls as Boris Johnson’s leadership faces fresh crisis.

The Daily Mirror pulls no punches on its front page, telling the Prime Minister to “Go now.”

The Daily Telegraph , The Guardian and The Times carry a similar message for the embattled PM, although it comes via Tory rebels who are reportedly plotting their next move to oust Mr Johnson.

The Independent similarly says the Prime Minister is in peril, with even MPs who supported him during the confidence vote a matter of weeks ago now telling the paper they have jumped ship.

The Daily Express takes a different stance, declaring the PM has vowed to “fight (the) next general election… and win!”.

The Health Secretary has accused Labour and the Liberal Democrats of having an “anti-Tory electoral pact”, the Daily Mail adds.

The Sun ‘s front page claims Katie Price “was so cocky about dodging jail” she booked a trip to Thailand before her court hearing.

Elsewhere, FT Weekend and i weekend carry the US Supreme Court’s overruling of women’s constitutional right to abortion.

And the Daily Star reports on the risk of skin cancer to builders and others who work outdoors.

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
Boris Johnson tells Argentina Falklands’ sovereignty is not in question

Boris Johnson told Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is “not in question”.The two leaders met in the margins of the G7 summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.A Downing Street spokesman said: “President Fernandez raised the Falkland Islands.“The Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question.“The Prime Minister stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination.” Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson asks Nato allies to step up spending, as Ben Wallace attacks ‘smoke and mirrors’ UK budget

Boris Johnson will call on Nato allies to step up their defence spending in the face of the Russia threat, despite a scathing attack from his own defence secretary Ben Wallace on the UK’s “smoke and mirrors” military budget.The prime minister said he would “leverage” Britain’s military spending to “drive greater commitments from other people” ahead of crucial talks with fellow Nato leaders at a summit in Madrid. But Mr Wallace said UK forces had for too long survived on “a diet of smoke and mirrors, hollowed-out formations and fantasy savings” – after calling for the PM to commit to...
Johnson under pressure over defence spending on eve of Nato summit

Boris Johnson will push Nato allies to spend more on defence while breaching a key pledge to boost funding for the military at home.The Prime Minister is under pressure from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to boost spending in response to the renewed threat posed by Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.The Prime Minister appeared to admit he would breach a Tory manifesto commitment for annual above-inflation rises in defence spending, but stressed that the Government was pumping in billions of pounds as part of the biggest defence settlement since the Cold War.The Prime Minister said...
Katie Price
Boris Johnson
Nicola Sturgeon sets date for proposed Scottish independence referendum

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has outlined her plan to hold a second Scottish independence referendum on 19 October 2023.Scotland’s first minister said she wanted the process to be “legal” and “constitutional” and laid out steps her government would take to bypass Boris Johnson if he chooses to block a vote as he has done before.Mr Johnson responded by insisting that Ms Sturgeon’s focus should be on the economy, as he argued the UK had a “stronger economy and stronger country together”.A Downing Street spokesman said the prime minister “continues to think it’s not the time to be talking about a referendum”....
Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
Jill Dando may have been shot by mistake after mafia hitman mix-up, court documents claim

Jill Dando may have been shot by mistake by a Russian hitman who had intended to target another BBC journalist, documents submitted to a Paris court suggest.Court papers reportedly claim French fashion boss Gerald Marie hired the killer to “deal with” Lisa Brinkworth after she went undercover to expose his agency Elite Model Management.They suggest Ms Dando may have been gunned down on her doorstep in a case of mistaken identity because of similarities in the appearance, occupation and addresses of the two women.Lawyers also said Ms Dando’s fiancé Alan Farthing was Ms Brinkworth’s doctor, according to the Daily Mail.Mr...
When Rupert brought Jerry home: Media titan Murdoch and his supermodel bride were all smiles when they toured Australia months after their wedding - now five years later it's all over

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall have ended their six-year marriage and will divorce, to the shock of friends watched the happy power couple in the throes of love. That was no more apparent than when the media titan took his former supermodel bride home to Australia in January 2017, about 10 months after their low-key wedding in London.
How Edward VIII's daddy issues led to his 1936 abdication: Historian Jane Ridley says George V's neglect of his eldest son made him a 'rebel' who didn't have the 'self-discipline' to be king

King Edward VIII opted to abdicate because his father's treatment of him had made him a 'rebel' who did not have the 'self-discipline' to be king, a historian has claimed. Edward caused one of the biggest crises in the history of the monarchy when he abdicated in 1936 after less than a year on the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
Scottish independence referendum: The key questions

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to have a second referendum on Scottish independence in October 2023.However, the matter will be referred to the UK Supreme Court in order to establish legality of the legislation behind the vote.The First Minister has already said there is an “indisputable” mandate for another vote after a majority of independence-supporting MSPs were returned in last year’s Holyrood elections.Here are some of the key issues:– What happened last time?In 2014, Scots voted in favour of remaining in the United Kingdom by 55% to 45%.– What has changed since then?The key issue raised...
Plans to open immigration centre on old site are ‘disgraceful’, MP says

Plans to open a new immigration removal centre at the site of the former Campsfield House have been branded as “disgraceful” by critics who fear that “trauma and misery” may be inflicted on those who end up there.The Home Office has announced it is looking to open a new secure facility for 400 men in late 2023 at the old Campsfield immigration removal centre near Oxford.The previous 282-bed centre was shut in 2018 after years of problems including complaints about the conditions people were held in.🚨 Breaking 🚨 I’ve been informed that the Government plans to REOPEN Campsfield Detention Centre...
Truss: West needs to learn lessons of Ukraine for Taiwan

The UK and its allies must learn the lessons of Ukraine and supply defensive weapons to Taiwan, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.She told MPs that Ukraine should have been given arms to resist Russia earlier and the same mistake should not be made in Taiwan.There have been concerns within Government that failing to resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his neighbour could embolden Xi Jinping to try to occupy Taiwan.We should have done things earlier, we should have been supplying the defensive weapons into Ukraine earlier. We need to learn that lesson for TaiwanLiz TrussAsked why some allies had not supported...
Government bombarded with ‘thousands’ of complaints calling for windfall tax ‘to go further’

The government has been bombarded with thousands of complaints calling on the government to go further to help struggling families in response to its announcement of a windfall tax, a campaign group has said.Nearly 7,000 members of the public responded to its call to submit responses to the government’s consultation on the proposed windfall tax through the 38 Degrees website.Last month, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £5bn temporary windfall tax of 25 per cent on oil and gas companies to help fund a £15bn package of assistance for households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.A vast majority of the responses called...
Head of Army: This is our 1937 moment and we must act swiftly to stop war

Britain faces its “1937 moment” and must be prepared to act rapidly to prevent the spread of war in Europe, according to the new head of the Army.In a speech on Tuesday, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Chief of the General Staff, will say he had never seen such a clear threat to peace and democracy as the “brutal aggression” of Russian president Vladimir Putin.In his first public engagement since taking up his post, Gen Sanders will say his focus is on mobilising the Army to help prevent the spread of war in Europe by being “ready to fight and...
London’s Metropolitan Police placed under special measures amid failures

The UK’s largest police force has been placed under special measures following a series of failures.Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the Metropolitan Police is being closely scrutinised having faced extensive criticism following the death of Sarah Everard, who was abducted and murdered by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens, and the Charing Cross police station scandal.Home Secretary Priti Patel welcomed the move, saying: “I expect the police to get the basics right. It is clear the Metropolitan Police Service is falling short of these expectations which is why I support the action that...
Voices: Does anyone remember Covid? You should – it’s back with a vengeance

Anyone remember Covid? That’s not supposed to be a facetious question. It has taken the lives of approaching 200,000 people in the UK alone (some 196,977 with Covid-19 on the death certificate, at the time of writing). It has destroyed families. It has caused untold harm and grief. It has changed lives forever. Some 400,000 people are living with “long Covid”, many unable to work or lead the active lives they once did.But now? It is as if it had never happened. Yet there is another wave of Covid coming through, directly after the wave of complacency that has...
Metropolitan Police placed in special measures by watchdog after series of scandals

Britain's biggest police force is to be placed in special measures after a series of scandals.The Metropolitan Police will be under increased scrutiny as part of a monitoring process instigated by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) “to help it make improvements”.The full report detailing the reasons behind the rare step has not been published, but a letter from inspector of constabulary Matt Parr to acting commissioner Sir Stephen House reportedly cited “several examples of high profile incidents” that raised concerns about performance and damaged public trust.The letter directly mentions the murder of Sarah Everard, the inquiry into the unsolved murder...
‘It’s been a disaster’: British Muslims turned away at airports amid Hajj pilgrimage lottery chaos

British Muslims who booked travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage have been turned away at UK airports amid chaos over a new booking system introduced by the kingdom.Frustrated travellers told of being denied boarding as airlines had no record of their bookings despite paying thousands of pounds through a Saudi government system.A last-minute overhaul to Saudi rules means European Muslims must book Hajj through an official government website called Motawif instead of travel agents, as the kingdom cuts down pilgrim numbers from 2.5 million in 2019 to only 1 million this year in response to the Covid...
Relaxation of Chinese Covid restrictions helps FTSE to further gains

Commodity and defence firms led the gains as the FTSE 100 pushed higher for the third consecutive day.Sentiment was supported by China’s decision to reduce the length of mandatory quarantine for inbound travellers, in the biggest relaxation so far in its zero Covid policy.London’s oil majors had strong sessions amid hopes the relaxation will boost travel and trade.The move is interpreted as a sign that things are moving in the right directionDavid Madden, Equiti Capital“Even though the country still has measures in place, the move is interpreted as a sign that things are moving in the right direction, which has...
