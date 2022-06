Madison –Thursday afternoon at the State St. side of the Capitol, two dozen activists gathered to kick off the “Your Democracy Needs You” tour. The tour, which will visit 30 communities all over Wisconsin in the next 90 days, is designed “inspire and motivate voters’ and to hammer home the need for “peace, justice, sustainability, and democracy,” as the sign said on the enormous van that will be going around the state.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO