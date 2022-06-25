ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Last Nevada county approves primary results after hand count

By KEN RITTER, GABE STERN and SCOTT SONNER
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bSjj_0gLjOavn00
Election 2022 Nevada Esmeralda County Commissioner Tim Hipp, top center, rolls up printed voting results during a hand recount of votes, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Goldfield, Nev. Commissioners in tiny Esmeralda County on Friday afternoon began hand-counting all ballots after residents raised concerns at their certification meeting on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher)

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Counties across Nevada on Friday certified the last outstanding results of the state’s June 14 primary election after critics questioned the tallies by recounting their own experiences at the polls and repeating conspiracy theories that nearly derailed certification in New Mexico last week.

Esmeralda County, Nevada’s least populated, became the last to certify its countywide results Friday night less than two hours before a midnight deadline.

But it wasn’t before two county commissioners and a few election workers spent more than seven hours hand-counting all 317 ballots in the courthouse in Goldfield — an old mining town halfway between Las Vegas and Reno.

“Everything matches,” Esmeralda County Commissioner Ralph Keyes said when he and Commissioner Timothy Hipp briefly reconvened to formally canvass the vote and approved it 2-0.

Nevada’s other 16 counties already had certified the primary results and sent their formal canvass report to the secretary state.

The largest, Clark in Las Vegas and Washoe in Reno, were among those that offered their stamp of approval earlier Friday despite opposition from members of the public who made unsubstantiated claims about suspicions of fraud and manipulated voting machines.

The process of counties certifying election results has historically been a routine and ministerial task, reviewing the work done by local election officials to verify the accuracy of the vote count.

But these meetings have become the latest flashpoint in efforts to cast doubt on elections in the U.S. after a rural, Republican-led county in New Mexico last week initially refused to certify citing unspecified concerns about their voting equipment.

In Esmeralda County, where a tie in a deadlocked election for the county commission in 2002 was broken by a draw from a deck of cards, some confusion over the tally for Nevada's unique option to vote for “None of these candidates” contributed to delays Friday night.

District Attorney Robert Glennen told the commissioners when they convened Friday after postponing action scheduled Thursday that he found nothing in state law that either specifically permitted or prohibited them from doing a hand recount.

“It’s a gray area. You guys do it if you want to do it,” he said.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat seeking re-election in the western battleground state, hadn’t decided how the state would proceed if any county refused to certify the results or missed Friday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline because it had never happened before, his spokesman John Sadler said on Thursday.

Sadler didn't immediately respond to requests for comment late Friday.

In Reno, commissioners heard from several residents who said they objected to state law sending mail ballots to every registered voter. Some complained of receiving multiple ballots in their name or for people no longer living at their address, arguing this was proof of fraud and the election was corrupt.

But there are multiple checks built into the system, including signature verification and ballot tracking to ensure that one person can only cast one ballot that is counted. Election officials said Friday they do not count more than one ballot.

In Clark County, upset voters complained about a lack of transparency when ballots were tallied and problems with the state's voter rolls, including some who said their party affiliations were changed. Others talked about being directed to specific voting machines if they were registered as Republicans.

Resident Charles Bossert said he received multiple ballots, but knew it was illegal to cast more than one so he only voted once. He asked commissioners to “stand in the gap and do what is right.”

“As a community, it feels like none of the votes count and democracy is dying in a lack of transparency,” Bossert said. “This is really a pivotal moment.”

County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria reported more than half of the 288,683 ballots cast were by mail and only a fraction of 1% involved discrepancies that ranged from voters going to the wrong precinct to people changing their party affiliation after submitting a mail ballot.

Helen Oseguera, a Republican candidate for county assessor, called the commissioners liars and cheaters.

The audience erupted with boos after the unanimous vote to certify, and people promised court action to challenge the election.

Commissioners in Nye County expressed what Chairman Frank Carbone called “a little bit of concern about the process” but approved the results on a 4-1 vote.

“Just too many issues,” Vice Chairman Leo Blundo said as he cast the “no” vote.

The 2020 election continues to dominate public discourse around voting and elections in the U.S., as Trump supporters and allies repeat claims without evidence that the presidency was stolen from Trump.

At one point during the Washoe County debate, a woman in the audience chanted “Biden cheated, Biden cheated!” as a speaker mentioned former President Donald Trump’s claims about a stolen election. One man wore a “Biden is NOT my president” cap while he urged commissioners not to certify.

Nearly two hours after the meeting began, commissioners voted 4-1 to certify results.

Even before the November 2020 election, Trump was telling his supporters that fraud was the only way he could lose, pointing mostly — and without evidence — to the expansion of mail-in voting during the pandemic.

In the months since, the claims have been dismissed by dozens of judges, by Trump's attorney general at the time, and by a coalition of federal and state election and cybersecurity officials who called the 2020 vote the "most secure" in U.S. history.

But the false claims prompted commissioners last week in rural Otero County, New Mexico, to initially refuse to certify results from their June 7 primary. After a showdown with the secretary of state and an order by the New Mexico Supreme Court to certify, the commissioners voted 2-1 to sign off on the election and avert a broader crisis.

The delay in Nevada's Esmeralda County — where Trump won 82% of the vote in 2020 — occurred amid distrust by voters fueled by unfounded voting machine conspiracies that have spread in the U.S. over the past two years.

Esmeralda County Clerk-Treasurer LaCinda Elgan said called the primary “absolutely safe and fair.”

Election experts say hand-counting of ballots is not only less accurate but extremely labor-intensive, potentially delaying results by weeks if not months in larger counties. They also say it’s unnecessary because voting equipment is tested before and after elections to ensure ballots are read and tallied correctly.

____

This story has been corrected to show that reported Esmeralda County is Nevada's least-populated county, not smallest.

____

Associated Press writers John Locher in Goldfield, Nevada, Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Christina Almeida Cassidy in Atlanta contributed to this report. Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Abortion battles in state courts after Supreme Court ruling

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Abortion bans were temporarily blocked in Louisiana and Utah, while a federal court in South Carolina said a law sharply restricting the procedure would take effect there immediately as the battle over whether women may end pregnancies shifted from the nation’s highest court to courthouses around the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

The Supreme Court may have fatally compromised school choice in Nevada

During the flurry of Supreme Court rulings issued last week, there was one ruling in particular which directly affected Nevadans more than most. No, it wasn’t Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Abortion rights in Nevada are safe, for a very specific definition of “safe,” at least until a Republican president signs a bill drafted by a Republican Congress banning abortion nationwide regardless of any state statutes or constitutional clauses to the contrary, thus fulfilling Justice Alito’s vision of the people and their elected representatives regulating abortion into nonexistence. After all, if there’s one thing we learned from the Drug War, it’s that when the federal government bans something, it ceases to exist.
tahoequarterly.com

California’s Lurking Lava

In a state shaped by its explosive past, the eight active volcanoes from Mount Shasta to Salton Buttes pose distant yet significant threats to their local communities, infrastructure and resources. California is no stranger to natural disasters. Between earthquakes, mudslides, floods and wildfires, the Golden State had been handed the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Elections
City
Goldfield, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
WDBO

Planned Parenthood clinic doctor details hard decisions following state's abortion trigger law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dr. Janet Cathey, the lead physician at the Planned Parenthood in Little Rock, Arkansas, said her team spent weeks prepping for the end of legal abortions in her state in anticipation of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, but she still couldn't quite wrap her head around how quickly it all ended with the ruling Friday morning.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WDBO

Anti-Black and Asian bias fuel California hate crime surge

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Hate crimes in California shot up 33% to nearly 1,800 reported incidents in 2021, the sixth highest tally on record and the highest since after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, the state attorney general's office said Tuesday. Attorney General Rob Bonta said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WDBO

'Silicon Heartland' boon for Ohio, but families mourn homes

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — When President Joe Biden applauded a decision by Intel Corp. to build a $20 billion semiconductor operation on “1,000 empty acres of land” in Ohio, it didn't sit well with Tressie Corsi. The 85-year-old woman has lived on 7 acres of...
OHIO STATE
Nevada Current

Feds approve NV plan for back P-EBT payments, $175 million to be distributed

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last month Nevada received federal approval to continue a popular free food program designed to replace meals children missed at school and child care because of pandemic-related closures. Congress temporarily extended the free food program in January to cover younger children and the summer months. Now eligible K-12 students across Nevada will once again receive […] The post Feds approve NV plan for back P-EBT payments, $175 million to be distributed appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WDBO

4th person has died following Missouri Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — A fourth person has died from injuries suffered in an Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, the state highway patrol said Tuesday. The patrol said the person died at University of Missouri Health Center. The person’s identity was not released. The patrol said...
MENDON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Primary Results#County Commission#Voting Machine#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local
KDWN

Northern Nevada: first new gambling license in 25 years approved

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State regulators have approved a gambling license for the first newly constructed casino in the Reno-Sparks area in 25 years. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted Thursday to approve the license sought by Las Vegas-based Olympia Gaming for the Legends Bay Casino. The $120 million, 80,000-square-foot casino is scheduled to open before the end of the summer at the Legends at Sparks Marina shopping mall along I-80 just east of Reno. It will include a sportsbook operated by Circa Sports, table games, slot machines, video poker and multiple restaurants. Company officials say the sportsbook will be the largest in northern Nevada.
RENO, NV
S. F. Mori

Passing Through A Small Corner of Arizona

Driving by car from Southern California or Las Vegas to Utah. The road to Utah(Image is author's) Everyone knows that traveling from the Los Angeles or San Diego areas of California to Utah by car will require going through Nevada. Las Vegas is on the way. Some people may think it is barren country, but there is a lot to see as people drive along that stretch of highway.
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Alaska Supreme Court ruling keeps Sweeney off House ballot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court on Saturday upheld a lower court’s ruling that will keep Republican Tara Sweeney off the ballot for the August special election in Alaska’s U.S. House race. In a brief written order, the high court said it affirmed...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WDBO

Air Force ROTC cadet dies during training exercise at Idaho base

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A U.S. Air Force ROTC cadet from Oregon State University is dead after an incident occurred during training at an Idaho base, officials said. According to The Associated Press, Mackenzie Wilson, 19, of Eagle River, Alaska, and 18 other cadets were participating in a training exercise Friday at Mountain Home Air Force Base when she was involved in a Humvee-related accident, officials said in a news release Sunday. Wilson died at the scene, the release said.
IDAHO STATE
FOX40

Drones to replace fireworks at Lake Tahoe 4th of July

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a press release from Incline Village Crystal Bay in North Lake Tahoe, Incline Village will be using drones instead of pyrotechnic fireworks this year at their Fourth of July show. According to the press release, Incline Village Crystal Bay prioritizes environmental stewardship with an innovative family friendly […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy