ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

This Dog Literally Passed Out From Happiness After Owner Returns Home After Two Years

By Dan Edmund
buzznicked.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen this adorable Schnauzer saw that her owner had returned after not seeing her...

www.buzznicked.com

Comments / 6

Related
pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog’s Reaction to New Home Just 4 Hours After Being Adopted Is Everything

TikTok user @rustic_bonezzz‘s roommate recently adopted a dog from the San Diego Humane Society. Although it’s technically her roommate’s dog, she likes to think the new furry roomie is also hers. Hey, it’s called co-parenting! So now, she’s documenting the dog’s adjustment to life in a new home. We don’t think this dog needs any adjusting. We’d say she’s feeling right at home!
SAN DIEGO, CA
pawmypets.com

Weak Dog Chained Up For 5 Years Cried As Rescuer Held Her Face In Her Hands

A YouTube subscriber that follows Love Furry Friends online reached out regarding a dog in her neighborhood. The poor pup had been surviving on a chain outside for 5 years. She was emaciated and lost all her hair from advanced manage. Her proprietor really did not feed her or give her any affection.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Shock as a devoted wife and mother, 39, dies suddenly and mysteriously in her sleep just two weeks after giving birth to the couple's beautiful fifth child

Five children are mourning the death of their beloved mother after she suddenly died in her sleep aged just 39, leaving her childhood sweetheart to raise them alone. Sydney mum Andrea Marambio died unexpectedly and was found in bed last Tuesday morning, devastating her partner Daniel and their children Gabriel, Fabian, Enrique, Sebastian and Tristian.
CELEBRITIES
heavenofanimals.com

Homeless Dog Finds Car Door Open And Immediately Jumps In

When Bill Shaver went fishing, he had no idea that his life would be changed forever when he met his new rescue dog. Bill was driving back to Missouri after spending time fishing in Arkansas when he decided to stop at a rest stop. He chose to leave the car...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Adopted stray ‘puppy’ turns out to be raccoon dog

A Shanghai resident recently found out the “puppy” she had raised for 2 months is actually a raccoon dog. The woman revealed that she'd found the newborn animal in her garden, hidden in a pile of fallen leaves, while the city was under lockdown. For a month, the tiny pup - named Jixiang - slept inside the house and was only identified as a racoon dog when the woman sent photos of it to her friend, who is an “animal expert”.On 9 June, it was sent to the Shanghai Zoo for professional care.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxietyElephant cools off with firefighter's hoseWilliam and Kate visit Fitzwilliam museum to admire joint portrait of themselves
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Heartbroken And In Labor, She Crawls Into A Horrible Backyard To Give Birth

Life for roaming dogs is full of constant challenges, challenges that increase much more when they try to give birth in a refuge to protect their young. This is the story of Lexus, a pit bull dog who for a very long time wandered from one location to another exposing not only the dangers that the street itself offers, but also the apathy of many people that from a range were unaware that it was living that required assistance.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'Petrified' woman, 34, who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', inquest hears

A 'petrified' woman who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', an inquest has heard. Jessica Louise Laverack, known as Jessie, moved to East Yorkshire from Rotherham in 2017, to escape her ex-boyfriend Patrick Walsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Left To Die With A Taped Mouth And Legs Can’t Stop Wiggling His Tail After Being Rescued By Plumbers

It was supposed to be just an ordinary commute to work for plumber Carlos Carillo and his colleague when they saw something unexpected in a ditch off the country road. “We didn’t know he was a dog at first,” Carrillo, an employee of Shoreline Plumbing in Texas, told The Dodo. “We reversed and saw him.” The doggie’s mouth was taped shut and he’d been tied up with tubing. He was clearly left there to die…
TEXAS STATE
pawmypets.com

Lady leaves back door open during storm, only to find three deer seeking shelter inside

This woman was chosen by some beautiful presence who sent the deer to visit her. What a blessing!. Animals seems to have a kind of sixth sense when it comes to really feel the negative weather. So as sto.rm was coming close to, the three adorable fawn were seeking for shelter and because the woman accidentally left the back door open, they thought her home might be the best place to remain safe during the tempest.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Desperately Exhausted Dog With Jar On Head Laid Down & Began To Suffocate

A rescue team got a call about an injured roaming wandering around a nearby area. This had not been the typical call. The stray dog really did not just need to be rescued to get off the streets. He needed to be rescued or he wouldn’t survive. The roaming had a jar stuck on his head, making eating and drinking an impossibility. The poor dog could hardly breathe!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog Cries Himself to Sleep in the Arms of Woman Who Saved Him From Euthanasia

Given just how many animals are sitting in shelters waiting for loving homes, it’s a wonder that anyone would buy a dog in this day and age. There are just so many other deserving pets who would make incredible companions if only people would step up and give them a chance. Thankfully, one amazing woman got to the shelter just in time to save one pup’s life.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy