Formula shortage...

Something no parent wants to hear - much less experience - is not being able to get the formula that their child needs.

As a mother of a five-month-old, over the past few months there have been times I have called my husband or mother-in-law in a frantic state because I have not been able to find my baby’s formula.

My baby’s formula has been changed four times since she was born. Having to adjust and find out what works best for your baby is also not easy.

As for us, my first born was lactose intolerant, therefore when I voiced what she was experiencing to her pediatrician and that her brother was lactose intolerant, he immediately decided to put her on a cow’s milk allergy formula. In fact, that was the problem, she is lactose intolerant.

Once we got that issue resolved at only a week old we then ran into her being very colicky. A few more changes were made and things began to look up. We were going strong for about two months and then it was time to stock back up on formula and I was not able to find her certain formula.

I searched high and low for about two weeks, after not being able to find any, I contacted her doctor’s office. He then prescribed her with another cow’s milk allergy formula, which I was not able to find either.

Finally, after another week of discussing with her doctor what to do we decided on another formula for babies with a cow’s milk allergy.

I can promise that no parent wants to have to experience not being able to find their baby’s formula. It is nerve-racking and stressful. But, there is something else a parent does not want to have to experience on top of not being able to find formula and that is people in a store not minding their business and telling them they need to breastfeed so they would not have to worry about formula.

Being able to breastfeed is a blessing, yes, but not all mothers can. I, myself, have been in more than one store line checking out and the person behind me made comments about the fact that I should breastfeed my baby instead of formula feeding her.

For those that see mothers in a store buying formula, do not tell them to breastfeed instead of formula feeding so they wouldn’t have to endure the shortage. Not everyone has that opportunity.

I am thankful that my child is able to be fed one way or the other. I feel as if I have taken these comments well due to this but there are some moms that may take it personally and will truly get upset.

Nobody knows what the reason may be that you or anyone else is in the store buying formula and for that they need not to say hurtful things to anyone about it. I have seen online posts or spoken with moms hurt and upset because someone in a store voiced their unwanted opinion about breastfeeding over formula feeding.

For any mother’s that may have had to experience this, I promise unfortunately you are not alone. If you in fact face this again, please tell the person it is none of their business and that as long as your baby is fed that is what matters. Hold your heads up high mamas as this too shall pass.

Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Hearld, Perquiman’s Weekly and the Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.