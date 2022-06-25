ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FREI: Avalanche Keep Making Things Hard On Themselves

By Terry Frei
coloradohockeynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon reflection after the Avalanche failed in the chance to close out the Tampa Bay Lightning with a Game 5 win at Ball Arena in the Stanley Cup Final Friday night, it’s surprising the scenario doesn’t play out more often. The Stanley Cup is in the building,...

coloradohockeynow.com

ClutchPoints

Lightning’s Steven Stamkos finds way to scare rest of NHL after Stanley Cup Finals loss to Avalanche

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning failed to pull off an incredibly rare three-peat feat in the NHL after losing in six games to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, but that doesn’t mean the Bolts have lost a bit of positivity about their outlook in the 2022-23 NHL season. In […] The post Lightning’s Steven Stamkos finds way to scare rest of NHL after Stanley Cup Finals loss to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s 3-word truth bomb that should excite Tampa fans

The Tampa Bay Lightning have failed in their quest to win a third straight Stanley Cup. And head coach Jon Cooper’s message to Lightning fans was rather simple. Cooper’s coaching staff joined the 54-year-old coach at the post-game press conference following the loss. His coaching staff accompanied him when they won two consecutive Cups, as […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s 3-word truth bomb that should excite Tampa fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Avalanche Stanley Cup win tied them with three famed past teams for most victories in a NHL season (regular and playoff)

The Stanley Cup Final wrapped up Sunday night with the Colorado Avalanche winning Game 6 2-1, giving them a 4-2 series victory against the two-time reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning. That win, led by goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen plus 22 saves from Darcy Kuemper, boosted Colorado’s remarkable playoff run this season to 16-4. And that 16th postseason win put the Avalanche in some rarified air, considering their Western Conference-best 56 wins this season. That gave them 72 combined wins in the regular season and playoffs, matching the record held by three remarkable past teams: the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, the 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers, and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals Sunday night, clinching their first championship since 2001. It was truly remarkable how the Avalanche did it, too. They became just the second team ever to win 10 postseason games coming from behind. As tight as this series was […] The post Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Tampa Bay Times

Ahead of free agency, Nick Paul expresses desire to stay with Lightning

TAMPA — Aside from hoisting the Stanley Cup, Nick Paul couldn’t have asked for much more in his first taste of the playoffs. And while the disappointment of not winning it all leaves the forward wanting more opportunities, staying with the tight-knit Lightning group for another year (or longer) is easier said than done. Paul will be an unrestricted free agent starting July 13.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 Colorado Avalanche NHL Stanley Cup championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies

It's going to be a fun summer for Colorado sports fans since the Avalanche are now Stanley Cup champions. The Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, winning their first Stanley Cup since 2001 and just their third championship in the team's history. The Lightning had won the previous two championships and were on the hunt to be sixth team in NHL history to pull off a three-peat before Colorado emerged victorious. Now, you can get your Colorado Avalanche championship gear here.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

