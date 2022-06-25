ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Championships: Fred Kerley & Melissa Jefferson win 100m titles

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Kerley won the men's 100m at the US Championships after running a world-leading time in the semi-finals. Kerley, 27, ran a personal best of 9.76 seconds before the Olympic silver medallist won the final in 9.77. Marvin Bracy (9.85) and Trayvon Bromell (9.88) were second and third respectively,...

www.bbc.co.uk

