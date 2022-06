WASHINGTON -- Nationals Park may reside on the East Coast, but on Monday the Pirates and the Nationals, for a brief period, were operating on CST. Oneil Cruz hit his first home run of the season in Pittsburgh’s 3-2 loss to Washington, and it couldn’t have been more on-brand: a 109.8 mph frozen rope that cleared the fences in about two seconds. As he rounded the bases, Cruz pantomimed as though he was looking at a watch, the celebration he conceived in the Minors. This was, indeed, Cruz’s time in the sunshine.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO