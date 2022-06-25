ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

According to NBC4i, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an on-camera statement regarding Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

RELATED STORY: Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill becomes law

“My purpose tonight is not to debate the merits of this decision. There will be plenty of time to do this in the days and weeks ahead,” DeWine said. “I think it’s important as we discuss the abortion issue we in Ohio do it in a civil way and recognize there are people of good will on both sides who have strongly and honestly held beliefs.”

Shortly after DeWine spoke, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the Heartbeat Bill has become law in the state , which bans abortion once a heartbeat is detected.

For the full NBC4 story click here

