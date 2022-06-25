'I love a good transformation': Southeast Portland salon holds free hair styling event
KGW
3 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, stylists at a Portland salon decided to spend their time helping people in the community look and feel good without having to worry about the cost. Styling hair is more than a hobby for Melody Wikander. She's been doing it since she was...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo is hosting a perfect way to enjoy the magical Portland summer nights while surrounded by lush gardens and wildlife!. Zoo Nights will be taking place from mid-June through mid-August. During the series, the zoo will offer live music on the lawn, keeper talks and educational fun for kids and adults every other Friday. Food carts, as well as beer and wine for adults, will be available.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The vote for the June Sunrise Superstar is underway. The contestants this week are hula hoop performer Catherine Wheat and The Outlets. They have the chance to compete for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise. More information about the contest and...
Passive cooling strategies can reduce the load on air conditioning by as much as 80%, report researchers. In simulations using weather data from a 2021 severe heat wave, a combination of shading and natural ventilation kept apartment temperatures out of the danger zone during the entirety of the three-day event, even without air conditioning.
Portland summer is finally in full swing. If you’re feeling the urge to get away but can’t spare the vacation time or hate the hassle of airports, trains, and road trips... take a much-needed staycation instead with some of the city’s most ideal in-town rentals. Relax and take a deep breath in one of Portland’s best vacation properties featuring luxurious hot tubs and pools—all from VRBO and TripAdvisor.
Dozens of black-clad marchers roamed through the streets of Northeast Portland late Saturday, heading from Grant Park to the Hollywood district and damaging businesses along the way. The “direct action” event was advertised as a response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday. “If abortions aren’t...
Well, America is ridiculous, but it's Friday, and if you're not in the streets you may want to shake off some of that rage energy on the dance floor. So your second-favorite music writer—as Jennifer Moore is on maternity leave—is back for another week of upcoming show picks. I'll also throw in some general music chatter for good measure. Don't get too used to me though; as soon as you get comfortable having me around, that’s when I make myself scarce.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members and leaders are remembering the nearly 100 Oregonians who died during 2021's historic heat dome weather event. City, county and faith leaders from around the Portland metropolitan area gathered at Leach Botanical Garden on a sweltering Sunday to memorialize the heat wave victims. In...
You're a Portlander. So chances are, you don't have a pool. You probably don't have a friend with a pool. You don't live close to one of Portland Parks & Rec's public pools, or if you do you don't have the time to wait in line before open swim starts so you can get in before the pool's at capacity, or wait in line afterward for enough people to leave so you can enter. And while you love the Willamette and the Columbia, with the high water warnings this summer you just don't feel like jumping in the river.
Summer travel has become increasingly difficult this year. From delays to canceled flights, many passengers have been left stranded in airports for hours and even entire days. This disorganization can be attributed to a variety of different factors including summer thunderstorms, an uptick in travelers since the pandemic, and a shortage of airline workers.
Finally, FINALLY, Portlanders can switch off their SAD lamps and scale back on the vitamin D supplements...the sun has emerged and is ready to light up your weekend, along with events from Festival of Balloons to Good in the Hood Multicultural Festival and from Royal Rosarians Milk Carton Boat Race to Sunday Parkways.
Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An abortion rights protest in Portland, Oregon, turned destructive over the weekend, with some people breaking windows on businesses and vehicles and scrawling graffiti. Portland Police say no one was immediately arrested because they did not have the resources to intervene. The event began with...
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the first real taste of summer heat coming this weekend, preparations were underway at a Northeast Portland warehouse Saturday morning. Dozens of Multnomah County staff volunteered to assemble cooling kits. The kits consist of bags filled with items to help people keep cool, and they'll...
PORTLAND, Ore. — With potentially dangerous heat approaching the Portland metro area this weekend, Multnomah County health officials said they are opening the Holgate, Central and Gresham Libraries until 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for people who need to escape the high temperatures. Multnomah County Lead Health Officer Dr....
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you take a walk through Irving Park, you may now notice signs up on lamp posts warning people they’re unstable after Portland Police said a concrete lamp post fell down on a boy and his caretaker last Thursday. “It was traumatic to see,” Aliya...
Hundreds of enthusiasts saddled their bikes and braved Portland’s expected high of 100 degrees for this year’s Sunday Parkways — the first in-person parkway event since the pandemic struck in 2020. Portland Bureau of Transportation officials blocked cars from six miles of city streets in the Cully...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A swimmer who went missing in the Columbia River over the weekend and was presumed drowned has been identified, as recovery crews continue to search for his remains. According to a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon, the swimmer is 35-year-old Kevin...
With excessive heat returning to the Pacific Northwest nearly one year exactly after a record-shattering heat dome left dozens dead in the Portland metro area, officials say it’s important to do everything you can to keep your house cool.
