ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Lakers AA edge Premier 5-3 at WSU tourney

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

PULLMAN, Wash. — Elijah Owens scored the go-ahead run for the Kalispell Lakers AA in 4-2 victory over Northwest Premier on Friday at the WSU Summer Palouse Tournament.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Nic Gustavson singled, which scored Owens. Gustavson scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2. In the fifth inning, Gustavson scored the tying run.

Premier went up 1-0 on an error in the first inning, and led 2-1 after the third.

Asher Baines went the distance and earned the victory, surrendering two runs on four hits and no errors.

On Thursday, the Lakers fell 5-3 to Legends Baseball after a fifth inning that didn’t go as well as the one of Friday.

Tied 3-3, Oak Held drove in a run with a double and added a run by Chad Rediger in the sixth.

Legends led 1-0 after the first.

The Lakers tied the game at 3-3 after a Kostya Hoffman single scored James Moody.

Lakers pitcher Max Holden took the loss, giving up five runs on ten hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts.

Late Friday, the Lakers trailed Spokane Crew 3-1 in the fifth.

The Lakers are set to play Northwest Naturals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pullman High School.

Premier 101 000 0 — 2 4 0

Lakers AA 100 012 x — 4 5 1

Asher Baines.

KALISPELL — Kostya Hoffman 0-2, Ostyn Brennan 0-1, Gage Brink 0-3, Max Holden 1-2, Elijah Owens 0-1, Haiden Bunyea 0-2, James Moody 1-3, Nic Gustavson 2-3, Jackson Nelson 1-1.

RBI — Gustavson, Holden.

Stats for Northwest Premier not available.

Late Thursday

Legends 210 010 1— 5 10 0

Lakers AA — 010 020 0 — 3 3 0

Cole McKenzie, Sean Tierney (6), and Teagon Banning (7). Max Holden.

LEGENDS — Mike Kiblen 0-2, Chad Rediger 2-3, Carson Coalter 3-4, Oak Held 2-4, Austin Debver 1-4, Parker Rimpan 0-3, Noah Hawkins 0-3, Braden Plummer 1-3, Sean Tierney 1-3.

LAKERS AA — Kostya Hoffman 1-4, Ostyn Brennan 0-2, Gage Brink 1-3, Max Holden 0-3, Elijah Owens 0-2, Haiden Bunyea 1-3, James Moody 0-1, Kane Morisaki 0-1, Grady Drish 0-2.

2B — Coalter, Held, Brink. RBI — Coalter (2), Held (2), Drish, Hoffman, Morisaki.

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

The Top 5 Must See Events at The Montana Renaissance Faire

Just once in my life, I've wanted to sit at the head of a giant table, covered in the blood of my enemies while I devour a huge leg of meat from what I can only assume came from a Dinosaur. You know the scene setup I'm talking about. It's in nearly every Renaissance-inspired film, and it's on my bucket list. Well, since time machines don't exist, I'll settle for the next best thing. The Montana Renaissance Faire. Here are my top 5 things I suggest you don't miss if you are to attend this badassery.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake water levels remain high

KALISPELL, MONT. — After heavy rainfall and increasing temperatures, snowpack experts say high lake levels are here to stay for some time. “We had a big some pretty big snowpack from earlier in the winter and now it has to go somewhere. And so now it's coming down here, it's filling the lake up, and we just have to be patient and wait for levels to come down,” said Jim Elser Flathead Lake Biological Station Director.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Sports
NBCMontana

Man drowns in Flathead boating accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is dead after a boating accident in northwest Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirms it happened Tuesday on the Flathead River. We're told the man fell out of his boat and tried to swim to shore but was swept downstream in the fast-moving water and drowned.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple agencies respond to crash near Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hot Springs Police Department reports multiple agencies responded to a crash on Little Bitterroot Road near Hotsprings on Wednesday. Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire Department, Sanders County Sheriff's Department, ALERT, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded in addition to Hot Springs Police.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Holden
norfolkneradio.com

Montana woman arrested on marijuana charges

Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop at just after noon on Sunday for a stop-sign violation at the intersection of 4th Street and Braasch Avenue. According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers identified the driver as 28-year-old Amber Nielsen of Kalispell Montana. As the officer spoke with Nielsen he could smell...
Flathead Beacon

Plows Reach Oberlin Bend in Glacier National Park

After clearing five avalanche slides that last weekend buried the upper reaches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, snowplow crews in Glacier National Park have reached Oberlin Bend, punching through the Rim Rock section about two miles below Logan Pass, where snow depths are 25 feet. Due to an unseasonably cold and...
POLITICS
Flathead Beacon

Local Man Dies After Raft Flips on Middle Fork Flathead River

A local 43-year-old man died yesterday after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. The sheriff’s office received a report of an individual thrown from a boat at around 3 p.m. on June...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy