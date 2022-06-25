Lakers AA edge Premier 5-3 at WSU tourney

PULLMAN, Wash. — Elijah Owens scored the go-ahead run for the Kalispell Lakers AA in 4-2 victory over Northwest Premier on Friday at the WSU Summer Palouse Tournament.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Nic Gustavson singled, which scored Owens. Gustavson scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2. In the fifth inning, Gustavson scored the tying run.

Premier went up 1-0 on an error in the first inning, and led 2-1 after the third.

Asher Baines went the distance and earned the victory, surrendering two runs on four hits and no errors.

On Thursday, the Lakers fell 5-3 to Legends Baseball after a fifth inning that didn’t go as well as the one of Friday.

Tied 3-3, Oak Held drove in a run with a double and added a run by Chad Rediger in the sixth.

Legends led 1-0 after the first.

The Lakers tied the game at 3-3 after a Kostya Hoffman single scored James Moody.

Lakers pitcher Max Holden took the loss, giving up five runs on ten hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts.

Late Friday, the Lakers trailed Spokane Crew 3-1 in the fifth.

The Lakers are set to play Northwest Naturals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pullman High School.

Premier 101 000 0 — 2 4 0

Lakers AA 100 012 x — 4 5 1

Asher Baines.

KALISPELL — Kostya Hoffman 0-2, Ostyn Brennan 0-1, Gage Brink 0-3, Max Holden 1-2, Elijah Owens 0-1, Haiden Bunyea 0-2, James Moody 1-3, Nic Gustavson 2-3, Jackson Nelson 1-1.

RBI — Gustavson, Holden.

Stats for Northwest Premier not available.

Late Thursday

Legends 210 010 1— 5 10 0

Lakers AA — 010 020 0 — 3 3 0

Cole McKenzie, Sean Tierney (6), and Teagon Banning (7). Max Holden.

LEGENDS — Mike Kiblen 0-2, Chad Rediger 2-3, Carson Coalter 3-4, Oak Held 2-4, Austin Debver 1-4, Parker Rimpan 0-3, Noah Hawkins 0-3, Braden Plummer 1-3, Sean Tierney 1-3.

LAKERS AA — Kostya Hoffman 1-4, Ostyn Brennan 0-2, Gage Brink 1-3, Max Holden 0-3, Elijah Owens 0-2, Haiden Bunyea 1-3, James Moody 0-1, Kane Morisaki 0-1, Grady Drish 0-2.

2B — Coalter, Held, Brink. RBI — Coalter (2), Held (2), Drish, Hoffman, Morisaki.