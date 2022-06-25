ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NC

Pocosin Arts School keeping with tradition

By John Foley For the Chowan Herald
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0eqO_0gLjDSdo00

Tucked away on the banks of the Scuppernong River, at the end of Main Street in Columbia, The Pocosin Arts School of Fine Crafts has been attracting students, teachers, tourists and art enthusiasts from surrounding communities and distant shores since its inception in 1995.

The tiny gem has a shining reputation as a catalyst for collaboration between instructors and students whose work may one day hang in galleries and shops across the globe.

It was Feather Phillips, who saw the need for the school as a way to bring the talents of the community and the diversity of its residents together. An Art and English teacher, Phillips and her family relocated to the area in 1987 filling their need for a place with “clean water” in support of her husband’s boat building.

The artist soon realized the talents of the residents as she watched locals craft art from piles of wood, heaps of metal and scraps of fabrics. Her goal was to bring those creations to the public as a way of introducing the various cultures of the community to each other.

Her quest to showcase and develop local talent continues to this day and has blossomed into a jewel in the world of folk art.

Offering something for everyone, whether novice or professional, the school has a variety of community classes for adults and youth in a variety of media. Community classes are led by Pocosin Arts’ resident artists and local area artists.

However, the institute’s expansion, largely due to its art world reputation and online classes and workshops, has spread worldwide. Instructors include such notable artists as Metalsmith Lola Brooks, Ceramicist Bede Clarke and Woodworker Christina Boy.

Keeping with its tradition of making art out of something, local metal artists were challenged to, “Find something, anything, on the beach and make earrings with it.”

That’s exactly what Edenton resident and artist Marybeth Planck did.

“The challenge was to make earrings out of anything on the beach. I found these wonderful Garfish upper and lower jaw bones and I went to work on them,” she said. “Before I began the project I heard crunch, crunch, crunch and my dog had eaten the upper jawbones. I took the lower jaw bones and used them and it worked out perfectly.”

The jawbone earrings are highlighted by a metal backdrop of waterfall copper which Planck designed and created as a Pocosin Arts Metal Guild student.

The challenge “Treasures Reclaimed: Earring Challenge” is on tour and currently showing at the Perquimans Art League Gallery in Hertford.

While the school has gained national recognition highlighting it’s programs and acclaimed instructors, it has not abandoned its roots in the community.

Pocosin Arts’ Summer Art Camp offers youth the opportunity to experience the world of art through fun, interactive programs in week-long sessions for students ages 6 and up. Camps for younger students will take place in the afternoon (1pm to 4pm), while camps for older students will take place in the morning (9 a.m. to noon).

For more information on summer camps and workshops, visit pocosinarts.org/summerartcamp.

John Foley can be reached via email at chowannews@ncweeklies.com.

Comments / 0

Related
chowan.edu

Halifax County School Students Takeover Chowan University

Over 350 Halifax County Public School (HCPS) students, from elementary to high school, visited Chowan University on Wednesday, June 22nd. Dr. Mitchell Henke coordinated the visit with Dr. Tyrana Battle, Assistant Superintendent of Halifax County Schools, and other HCPS officials. Dr. Henke created mini-block scheduling for the students, allowing them to attend various activities.
MURFREESBORO, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Greenville for Washington shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shooting that injured a man in Washington in May. On Thursday, Markis Allen was arrested by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Greenville. He was described as the suspect in a shooting that happened on May 15 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Police release name of woman whose body was found along OBX shore

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks have released the name of the woman whose body was found along the shore in the Outer Banks earlier this week. Kill Devil Hills police say they found the body of 37-year-old Megan Perry, of Kill Devil Hills after she went missing in the ocean around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1st Street.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hertford, NC
City
Edenton, NC
City
Columbia, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Several transported to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Currituck County

On June 27, Currituck County Fire and EMS reported on this crash which sent several people to the hospital. Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS, Moyock Volunteer Fire Department and Currituck County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Caratoke Highway and Guinea Road for a motor vehicle accident. On arrival, units reported two vehicles involved, both with heavy damage and one entrapment.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Folk Art#Art World#Pocosin Arts School#Pocosin Arts
WITN

One killed in Perquimans County vehicle crash

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal vehicle crash in Perquimans County. Emergency Services said that 911 got the call around 10:23 p.m. Friday for a wreck around the 900 block of Ocean Highway. Emergency responders arrived to find one person dead. We’re told...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Drug bust nets three arrests

On 06/16/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Detectives with Washington Police Department arrested Dezmen Albritton, 20 years of age, of 106 Pamlico Court in Aurora, Stephanie Hill, 50 years of age, of 106 Pamlico Court in Aurora and Chester Brown, 78 years of age, of 1180 Royal Highway in Aurora.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies investigating after Pasquotank County inmate found dead

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they are investigating after an inmate at a Pasquotank County jail was found dead Friday. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to Albemarle District Jail due to EMS needing help with an inmate that was not breathing. Deputies say they were brought to the B-block inside of the jail where emergency personnel were already working on life-saving measures.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
99
Followers
277
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy