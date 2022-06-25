Eli Manning reacts to nephew Arch’s commitment to Texas
Giants legend Eli Manning gushed about his nephew taking the next step in his football career.
Eli’s nephew, Arch, is a part of the generational family of Manning quarterbacks.
The five-star recruit committed to University of Texas on Thursday, sending a frenzy across the college football world after his announcement.
"He just wants to play football," Eli told the NFL Network Friday. "He wants to be a great teammate."
Besides Eli, Arch also has Peyton Manning as an uncle. It’s also worthy to mention his dad and the oldest Manning brother, Cooper, was a top-ranked quarterback in college before a spinal stenosis diagnosis cut his career short.
As the next Manning quarterback, Eli said Friday he’s proud of his nephew.
The two-time Super Bowl champ mentioned, too, that he once considered becoming a Longhorn himself back in the day before ending up at Ole Miss.
“I’m excited for him going to Texas,” Eli said. “It’s a great university, great history of football. It’ll be fun to get down to Austin a few times.”
