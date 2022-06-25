ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eli Manning reacts to nephew Arch’s commitment to Texas

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471Gco_0gLjAZvW00

Giants legend Eli Manning gushed about his nephew taking the next step in his football career.

Eli’s nephew, Arch, is a part of the generational family of Manning quarterbacks.

The five-star recruit committed to University of Texas on Thursday, sending a frenzy across the college football world after his announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wP2gX_0gLjAZvW00
Eli Manning
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDXAV_0gLjAZvW00
Arch Manning
Getty Images

“He just wants to play football,” Eli told the NFL Network Friday. “He wants to be a great teammate.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKYhr_0gLjAZvW00
Steve Sarkisian went ‘all in’ to recruit Arch Manning to Texas

Besides Eli, Arch also has Peyton Manning as an uncle. It’s also worthy to mention his dad and the oldest Manning brother, Cooper, was a top-ranked quarterback in college before a spinal stenosis diagnosis cut his career short.

As the next Manning quarterback, Eli said Friday he’s proud of his nephew.

The two-time Super Bowl champ mentioned, too, that he once considered becoming a Longhorn himself back in the day before ending up at Ole Miss.

“I’m excited for him going to Texas,” Eli said. “It’s a great university, great history of football. It’ll be fun to get down to Austin a few times.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy