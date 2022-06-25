ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Arrested in Connection With Unprovoked Attack in Koreatown

By City News Service
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 45-year-old man suspected of striking another man at a Koreatown bus stop in what police called an unprovoked attack was arrested Friday.

Tony Earl King was arrested about 10 a.m. at a bus stop at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue after authorities received a tip from a caller who recognized King from security video captured of the crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The assault occurred about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the same bus stop where King was arrested, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

"It was unprovoked," Madison told City News Service.

The suspect in the video was sitting on a bus bench and the victim was standing about six feet away from him with his back turned when the suspect got up, walked toward the victim and slugged him, Madison said. Video shows the suspect elbowing the man in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The injured man was knocked unconscious, and was treated at a hospital and released, Madison said.

The victim, who was identified only as "Leo" at his request, told Fox11 he was minding his own business, playing a game on his phone when he was approached by the unidentified suspect and struck in the face.

"He was sitting on the bench and I was standing up enjoying my game," Leo told Fox11. ``I guess he just didn't like what I was doing. I had no music on, it was quiet, I was minding my own business, and he just came up and struck me violently."

Video shows him on the ground afterward, not moving. Another person is seen approaching and apparently trying to defuse the situation by engaging with the suspect, taking his attention away from Leo, Fox11 reported.

Leo, a U.S. Navy veteran, told Fox11 he suffered a contusion on the back of his head from hitting the ground and a cut on his nose.

King was arrested for felony battery and booked into the LAPD Olympic Community Police Station jail. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

