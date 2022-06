BY KEITH J. KELLY | The good news is that New York City public pools will open on Tues., June 28, the day after public schools close for the summer. The bad news is that the citywide lifeguard shortage is forcing the city to cut kids’ swimming lessons and abandon early-morning, night owl and senior lap swim programs for the second year in a row at the city’s 53 pools.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO