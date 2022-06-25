Matthew Wolff knows he’ll turn career struggles around: ‘Got to mature’

CROMWELL, Conn. — Sometimes, Matthew Wolff needs to remind himself that his life isn’t so bad after all.

He needs to remind himself that he’s doing OK.

Regardless of how many bogeys he makes.

Regardless of how many cuts he misses.

Sometimes it takes a simple, random event to remind him of these things.

He got two of those reminders Friday during the second round of the Travelers Championship — one on the golf course and one off it.

The 23-year-old Wolff, who began the day outside the cut line (after shooting 71 in the opening round) and clawed himself to just above it. He holed out a wedge for birdie on the 18th hole to get himself to 3-under, safely above the cutline.

Wolff will enter the weekend at TPC River Highlands 11 shots out of the lead held by Xander Schauffele, who posted a second consecutive 63 on Friday. So, Wolff is not going to win the tournament. But that’s OK. Entering the week, he had missed the cut in his previous three tournaments and in four of the previous five.

Before the 4-under 66 he shot Friday (highlighted by that marvelous hole-out on 18), Wolff had played 28 tournament rounds in 2022 and had posted just two rounds in the 60s.

Matthew Wolff rallied on Friday to make the cut. Getty Images

When his round was finished and Wolff emerged from scoring, he got another reminder that he’s doing OK when a young man approached him and said, “You’re the reason I got into golf.”

Will Sutton, from nearby Glastonbury, Conn., had made it his business to be hanging around the clubhouse when Wolff was finished with his round.

“He’s unique,” Sutton told The Post after meeting Wolff. “His swing is unique. He’s had a lot of low points, but he’s making his way back.”

Wolff is, indeed, making his way back, though he’s not there yet.

When he won the 3M Open in 2019, it was only Wolff’s fourth tournament as a professional.

Matthew Wolff was projected to take over golf after starring at Oklahoma State. AP

He came out of Oklahoma State and turned pro at the same time as his college teammate, Viktor Hovland, and Cal’s Collin Morikawa. The three of them were projected to take over the sport, become the new stars in the game.

Wolff was the first among the three to win a PGA Tour event when he won at 3M, edging out Morikawa by one shot.

Since that victory in Minnesota, though, Wolff has been lapped by Morikawa and Hovland, who have rocketed up the world rankings while Wolff has stalled.

Morikawa, 25, has five PGA Tour wins, including two major championships and is ranked No. 4 in the world. Hovland, ranked No. 8, has three PGA Tour wins.

Wolff, meanwhile, has looked like a golfer lost in the woods for the better part of the past two years, while his world ranking has tumbled to No. 74. He has been transparent about the toll it has taken on him mentally, speaking openly about his mental-health struggles.

“I’ve got to mature,” Wolff told The Post on Friday after his round. “You have to live through the experiences and learn from what you’re going through. Unfortunately, I’ve had to do it in front of millions of people, which was hard for me to handle.”

The rapid ascent of Morikawa and Hovland also has messed with Wolff’s mind.

“It has been difficult,” Wolff said. “They’re two good friends of mine and I’m really happy for the success they’ve had. But for me, I know that in college we were all playing together, we were all winning tournaments left and right, and I know I can do exactly what they’re doing.”

Matthew Wolff admits he’s “got to mature.” Getty Images

As he has been playing and grinding, but failing to see results, Wolff has been getting harder and harder on himself, which has compounded his issues on the golf course.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been in a really bad spot for a while now,” he said. “The last six or so months, I’ve been really hard on myself and it’s been affecting my golf.”

He needs more reminders like the ones he got Friday.

“When you’re out on the golf course and not playing good it’s hard to remind yourself of that when you’re however many over par,” Wolff said. “When I come off the golf course and try to look at it from an outside perspective, absolutely I’m really lucky with where I’m at.”

He has faith the results will come again.

Asked if he’s in a better place now since the U.S. Open last year, at which he opened a vein publicly about his struggles with mental health, Wolff said, “Oh, for sure.”

What has helped most?

“Time,” he said.