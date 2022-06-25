ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL experiencing sustained growth with female, younger fans

By Joe Reedy Ap Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48etF7_0gLj8ziF00

One of the biggest stories in the NHL this season has been the increase in viewers in the league's first year of its television contracts with ESPN and TNT. The league is also seeing unparalleled growth in female and younger fans that should have a big impact for years to come.

According to NHL research, 37% of hockey fans are female, including an eye-popping 26% growth in that demographic since 2016. Most of those new fans are likely within the coveted 18-49 age demographic, too, since nearly 40% of all NHL fans are under 50.

Kali Mick — an Avalanche fan who lives in Colorado and is part of the league's Power Players youth advisory board — said the recent growth comes as the league has showcased more of the human side of the game.

“We’re seeing more player interviews, family moments and those heartfelt things that happen off the ice, as well as this mix of the great highlights that we’re also seeing.,” she said. “That’s been really great to help get more people in the game because people who don’t know the sport will connect more with the human moments. And then the highlights will keep their attention.”

The increase among female viewers was higher during Wednesday night games on TNT. During the regular season, there was a 44% jump in female viewers compared to previous years, when the games were aired on NBCSN.

“Not only do we want to give our avid fans the content that they love, but how can we share it with casual and new fans and make sure that they feel welcome,” said Heidi Browning, the NHL's senior executive vice president and top marketing officer.

The effort to grow connections has include social media. The league formed a content partnership with TikTok while the agreement with Turner led to Bleacher Report expanding its coverage and the B/R Open Ice vertical. Bleacher Report's hockey site posted its most viewed month (35.8 million page views) in May and saw engagement triple compared to last year.

Browning is also pleased with the NHL's share of young fans. League research found that 80% of the users on its digital channels are Gen Z and millennial. The Power Players board, created in 2019, seeks the opinions of fans and social influencers ages 13-17.

Aidan Gunn, who is also part of the board, pointed to the changes in marketing for the growth.

“They’ve taken a less professional approach to their marketing. And I mean that in the best way possible. It’s so much more personal,” he said. "I truly believe that social media is basically an elevator pitch, you have two seconds to capture somebody’s attention. And I think (in) the NHL that’s entirely reflected in their marketing strategy recently. They’ve done so much better with sprucing up all of their content."

Mick said of the things she has noticed from the board's recommendations is more activity on TikTok showing things like the players walking into the arena, in the same way the pregame fashion choices have increased traffic on NBA and NFL sites.

The growth in younger fans should also lead to increased revenue in future seasons. Commissioner Gary Bettman said revenue should be in excess of $5.2 billion for this year. While the off-ice stories have helped, Bettman continues to stress it is also about the product on the ice.

“The growth and interest starts with the game,” said Bettman before the start of the Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL's efforts got a bonus Friday night as the final was pushed to Game 6 on Sunday night, where Tampa Bay will host Colorado and try to force a deciding Game 7 in its three-peat championship bid.

———

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe Trophy

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has become the 12th defenseman in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. Handed out annually to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs, Makar blew the doors off in the 2021-22 playoffs scoring eight goals and 29 points. His tantalizing playoffs where he further ascended into stardom by his ability to produce on both ends of the ice.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 could include Sedin brothers

A twin billing could headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 that will be revealed Monday. Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin, twins and forwards, entered the NHL together as the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively, in the 1999 NHL Draft to the Vancouver Canucks. Twenty-three years later, the twins who played their entire 17-season careers in Vancouver, are favorites to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame together in their first year of eligibility.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NBC Sports

Hockey Hall of Fame: Who will make up the Class of 2022?

The Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced Monday afternoon and there are a good number of options for the Selection Committee to consider. First-year eligible players for 2022 include Roberto Luongo, Rick Nash, Caroline Ouellette, Riikka Sallinen, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Henrik Zetterberg. There are also the likes of Daniel Alfredsson, Jennifer Botterill, Karyn Bye-Dietz, Alex Mogilny, and Keith Tkachuk, among others, who have been waiting various lengths of time to get a call from the Hall.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Bytes: Draft, Hockey Operations, Richardson, Kane Recalls

Welcome to the June edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bettman
Yardbarker

St. Louis Blues: 3 Fourth-Round 2022 Draft Targets

The Blues were without a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Their last selection in the fourth round was Tanner Dickinson in 2020, a promising center in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). As for their other recent picks in the fourth round, some of the names include Alexei Toropchenko, Ville Husso, and Joel Hofer. That is proof that teams can find useful players in this round.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former Canuck Alexander Mogilny snubbed again by Hockey Hall of Fame

However, there’s another former Vancouver Canuck who has yet again been passed up for the Hockey Hall of Fame. Alexander Mogilny has been eligible since 2009 to be selected, and yet, the Russian forward still finds himself on the outside looking in. It’s hard to say why. Yes, there...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets can find top players at No. 6, No. 12 picks

The Blue Jackets have the Nos. 6 and 12 picks in the 2022 NHL Draft when it begins next Thursday, and after adding three first-round choices in the 2021 selection process, Columbus is in great shape to keep its reload barrelling down the tracks. But what can CBJ fans expect...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Espn#Tnt#Avalanche#Power Players
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Liljegren, Kadri, Richardson & Mikheyev

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news emerging mostly from ex-Maple Leafs players. Or, in the case of Ilya Mikheyev, perhaps a player who’s soon to be an ex-Maple Leafs’ player. Today’s post shares news about Timothy Liljegren, Nazem Kadri, Luke Richardson, and Mikheyev.
NHL
NHL

Lehkonen, MacKinnon among Avalanche top performers in Cup Final Game 6

TAMPA -- Who played well in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final? Sometimes it's easy to tell, sometimes it isn't. NHL.com graded the players in the 2-1 victory by the Colorado Avalanche against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sunday. The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup with a 4-2 victory in the best-of-7. Here are the players and trends that stood out the most.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include Jon Gray, Taijuan Walker

If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
MLB
NHL

Teams congratulate 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame class on social media

Luongo jokes with former teammates, Sedin twins, while Alfredsson also lauded. Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Daniel and Henrik Sedin headline the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 that was revealed on Monday. Roberto Luongo became the fourth goaltender in the past 20 years to get in on his first ballot,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Hany Mukhtar's brace leads Nashville to win over D.C. United

Hany Mukhtar recorded his third brace of the season and defender Daniel Lovitz also scored a goal to lift visiting Nashville SC to a 3-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday in Washington, D.C. Mukhtar scored in first-half stoppage time and again in the 50th minute to push his team-leading...
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC News

ABC News

715K+
Followers
162K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy