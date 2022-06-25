Highway 10 closed between Little Falls and Motley; residents asked to avoid Randall area

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports of flooding in Randall at about 2:44 a.m. Friday, June 24.

There were no injuries associated with the event, reported the Sheriff’s Office. However, several residents were evacuated from their homes due to the torrential downpour that occurred late Thursday, June 23, into the early morning hours Friday, June 24.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Randall area received approximately eight inches of rainfall, which started to flood downtown Randall. Emergency personnel responded to the area and evacuated about 30 residences with the use of rescue boats. Shelters were set up at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary, St. James Catholic Church and Randall Presbyterian Church for displaced residents.

Several roads were closed and detours set up because of the flooding, including U.S. Highway 10 from Little Falls to Motley. The Sheriff’s Office said all roads in the city of Randall east of Highway 10 were also closed.

Updates on road closures and re-openings can be found on Minnesota 511 at, 511mn.org, and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“At this point, we are asking the public to stay away from the Randall area so emergency personnel can do their jobs effectively,” read a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is discouraging displaced residents from returning to their homes until it is safe to do so. Drivers are also reminded to use caution, as many roads in the area are either under water or washed out.

“The Sheriff’s Office extends their prayers to the residents of Randall,” read the statement. “The effort and support displayed by all emergency responders and residents has been amazing. We would also like to thank the media for assisting us with getting the important safety messages out to residents.”

A total of 21 agencies were on hand to help with the emergency response, Friday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Randall Fire and Rescue, the Little Falls Fire Department, the Camp Ripley Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Scandia Valley Fire Department, the Pierz Fire Department, the Swanville Fire Department, the Upsala Fire Department, the Flensburg Fire Department, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Pipeline Safety, the American Red Cross, Morrison County Public Works, Morrison County Land Services, Morrison County Emergency Management, Morrison County Health and Human Services and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

“City staff worked the emergency response team today to ensure public safety and protect city infrastructure,” read a post on the city of Randall’s official Facebook page. “We will provide updates on Facebook as things evolve. If you have an emergency situation, please call 911.”

Shortly before midnight, Friday, the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook to remind residents not to drive around barricades blocking the roadway.

“With the potential rainfall and dark conditions, we don’t want to have to respond to an emergency situation when it can be avoided,” the post said. “Please try and avoid the area and stay safe. We appreciate the community’s support.”