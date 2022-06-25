ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Fire Chief Osby announces retirement

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Chief Daryl Osby. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby announced Friday that he is retiring, effective July 30.

“I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last 11, in which I had the honor of serving as fire chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,” Osby said.

Osby was initially appointed to head the department by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in February 2011.

“Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a lifesaving rescue, medical treatment or just a helping hand,” Osby said.

“It is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye,” Osby said. “It was truly an honor to be your fire chief.”

During the transition phase before Osby’s retirement, he will work with his executive team along with the Board of Supervisors to ensure a seamless succession plan, the fire department said.

