ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Philadelphia Union take home draw streak into matchup with New York City FC

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York City FC (8-3-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (6-1-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +154, NYCFC +170, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union take on New York City FC after playing to a draw in four straight home games.

The Union are 4-1-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Union have a 2-1 record in one-goal matches.

NYCFC is 5-2-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC has a +15 goal differential, scoring 26 goals while conceding 11.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Union won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has seven goals and one assist for the Union. Julian Carranza has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Valentin Castellanos has scored seven goals with one assist for NYCFC. Thiago has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 2-1-7, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NYCFC: 7-1-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 7.2 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Mikael Uhre (injured).

NYCFC: Kevin O’Toole (injured), Gabriel Pereira (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders host CF Montreal following shutout victory

CF Montreal (8-6-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-6-2, seventh in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -110, Montreal +281, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 3-0, the Seattle Sounders host CF Montreal. The Sounders...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill will be out until at least mid-August after the team moved him to the 60-day injured list Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy