ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New York Red Bulls face Los Angeles FC following shutout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Red Bulls (7-4-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (9-3-3, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -114, New York +279, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto 2-0, the New York Red Bulls play Los Angeles FC.

LAFC is 5-1-2 at home. LAFC is 4-0-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The Red Bulls are 5-2-1 in road games. The Red Bulls have a 4-0-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela has scored six goals and added three assists for LAFC. Diego Palacios has two assists over the past 10 games.

Lewis Morgan has scored seven goals and added one assist for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Tomas Romero (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Lucas Monzon (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Selling Raheem Sterling to a title rival 'could come back and bite Manchester City', warns Shay Given amid rumors of a Chelsea move for the England winger

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given has warned his former club that selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea could 'come back and bite them', but admitted 'it might fit well for both clubs.'. Sterling has scored 131 goals in 339 for Manchester City and has won four Premier League titles with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy