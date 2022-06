Santa Clarita City Council candidate Denise Lite sat down with KHTS on Thursday to talk about her plans for what she would do for our community if she is elected in November. Throughout the interview, Lite delved into the struggles of public safety and how it can be improved at the City Council level around the Santa Clarita Valley, and she shared her personal experiences when being faced with a life-threatening situation.

