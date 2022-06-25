ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Norway on highest terror alert after two killed in mass shootings

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLE9D_0gLj0Kg800

Norway’s security service has raised its terror alert to the highest level, saying it believes the suspect arrested after two people were killed in overnight shootings in Oslo is a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness.

Norway’s PST intelligence service said on Saturday that the 42-year-old Norwegian national of Iranian origin had been known to security services since 2015.

Roger Berg, the acting PST chief, told a news conference the terror alert was being raised from “moderate” to “extraordinary”. He said the attacks were “an extreme Islamist terror act” and that there was “an unresolved terrorist situation”.

He said intelligence services had spoken to the suspect last month. They did not consider him to have violent intentions but were aware that he had “difficulties with his mental health”.

The consecutive shootings in three locations in central Oslo, including a gay bar, came hours before the start of Norway’s Pride celebrations, which were called off – though several thousand people walked the route of the capital’s parade in solidarity.

“Obviously the atmosphere has been marked by this tragedy,” one marcher, Håve Fjell, told the public broadcaster NRK. “But it’s good to see so many defying fear and standing up against hatred and prejudice.” Cancelling the parade was the wrong decision, he said: “That just gives a bigger victory to the perpetrator.”

Norwegian media reported that the suspect was of Iranian Kurdish origin and had arrived in Norway as a child. Berg said the suspect, who had “a long history of violence and threats”, had been on the PST’s radar “in connection with concerns about his radicalisation” and membership “in an Islamist extremist network”.

The PST has previously characterised attacks by suspects with known mental health problems as “acts of terror”, such as that carried out last year with a bow-and-arrows and other weapons in Kongsberg, outside Oslo in which five people were killed.

The suspect in those killings, Espen Andersen Bråthen, had once briefly been flagged for radicalisation but was transferred after the attack to the public health service amid concerns over his mental health and doubts he could be held legally responsible.

A senior police lawyer, Christian Hatlo, told a news conference earlier on Saturday that 10 people had been seriously injured in the shootings and 11 more were slightly wounded. Two weapons, a pistol and an automatic rifle, had been seized, he said.

The alleged gunman was suspected of “murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts”, public broadcaster NRK reported the prosecutor as saying. “There is reason to think that this concerns a hate crime. That is one of the hypotheses.”

Police said they were investigating “whether Pride was a target in itself, or there were other motives”. Officials’ initial assessment was that “there are grounds to believe he wanted to cause grave fear in the population”, Hatlo said.

The Verdens Gang newspaper reported that the suspect had previously been convicted of aggravated assault, illegal possession of weapons and on drugs offences and had also been investigated for attempted murder, but that case had been dropped.

In one case, the paper reported, an appeal court ruling had referred to the man’s “obvious mental health problems”, the paper said. Hatlo said psychiatric problems could be a factor. “We have to go through his full medical history,” he said.

The suspect’s lawyer, John Christian Elden, told NRK the killings were being treated as a terror attack. “I think that may be premature, but I understand the police do it that way,” he said. “I expect there to be an examination of his mental health condition.”

First reports of the shootings, which happened at the London Pub, a popular bar for the LGBTQ+ community, a nearby jazz club, and a takeaway food outlet, were received at 1.14am, hours before the city’s Pride celebrations were due to start.

Organisers said they had called off the march and all related events after receiving “clear advice and recommendations” from the police. “Now we will follow the police’s recommendations and take care of each other,” they said.

“Warm thoughts and love go to relatives, the injured and others affected. We will soon be proud and visible again, but today we will hold and share Pride celebrations from home,” said Inger Kristin Haugsevje, the leader of Oslo Pride.

A witness said the suspect, who was arrested within five minutes of the shootings, had looked “very determined about where he was aiming. There was a bleeding man lying on the ground,” she told Verdens Gang.

Another witness quoted by the paper described “a lot of injured people on the ground who had head injuries”. An NRK radio journalist who was present at the time of the shooting said the shooter arrived with a bag from which he pulled out a weapon.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

“First I thought it was an air gun. Then the glass of the bar next door was shattered and I understood I had to run for cover,” Olav Rønneberg said.

Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, said Norway had “once again been hit by a brutal attack on innocent people. When the perpetrator started shooting, the world changed from happiness, laughter and love, to hatred, bullets and murder.”

Støre added: “Even though we do not know that the queer community was the target, the queer community were the victims. We know many of you are scared, despairing and furious. We share that despair. We stand together.”

King Harald said he and his family were “horrified by the night’s shooting tragedy … We sympathise with all relatives and affected and send warm thoughts to all who are now scared, restless and in grief,” he said.

Comments / 9

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime#Islamist#Pst#Norwegian#Iranian#Nrk
The Independent

Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing pair

A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, closing out 10 days of suspense as teams searched for the missing pair. Authorities said Wednesday night without giving any details that they expected more arrests would be made soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5.At a news conference in the Amazon city of Manaus, a federal police investigator said the man who had been the prime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Danish man who killed five people in bow and arrow attack at Norwegian supermarket is sentenced to psychiatric care and 'cannot be held criminally responsible'

A Danish man who killed five people in a bloody bow and arrow rampage in a Norwegian town has been sentenced to full-time psychiatric care because he 'cannot be held criminally responsible'. Espen Andersen Brathen, who spread terror through the peaceful streets of Kongsberg in October, unleashed a volley of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Two Canadians killed in Mexican Caribbean beach resort

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Two Canadian citizens, a man and a woman, have been killed at the beach resort of Playa del Carmen on Mexico's Caribbean coast, authorities said on Tuesday. The killings in the state of Quintana Roo follow the fatal shooting in January of two Canadians...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
AFP

13 dead as police clash with gang suspects in western Mexico

A gun battle left four police officers and nine suspected gang members dead in Mexico's western state of Jalisco, authorities said Thursday. Ten police officers have been murdered this year in Jalisco, one of Mexico's most violent states due to the presence of criminal gangs, according to official figures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Debanhi’s Body Will Be Exhumed For a Third Autopsy

The body of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar, who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico two weeks after she went missing in April , will be exhumed later this month so that her remains can undergo a third autopsy. Authorities are still trying to find out the facts around her death. Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

336K+
Followers
81K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy