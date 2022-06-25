ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson is waging culture war against trade unions, warns TUC chief

By Richard Partington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1KRe_0gLiylHf00
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady warned that using culture war tactics to demonise unionised staff would backfire as workers across society struggle with wages failing to keep pace with the cost of living.

The UK government has been accused of waging a culture war against workers rather than pushing to resolve strikes on the railways, amid growing anger among public sector workers over pay and conditions.

The head of the TUC said ministers appeared to be more interested in stoking tensions between different groups of workers by making an example of striking railway unions and their members before a broader summer of industrial action.

Speaking to the Guardian as the biggest strikes on the network since the 1980s entered a third day, Frances O’Grady said: “It is worth stating the bleeding obvious, but this is all about culture wars. And we are top of the list. You have to understand everything through that prism.

“It’s more about being seen to pick a fight – with hostility, sowing division. That is the point. So policy success [averting the strikes] isn’t really the goal.”

Instead of helping broker a deal between the train operating companies and the RMT rail union, she suggested ministers were deliberately whipping up societal tensions in the hope of driving a wedge between unionised workers and the rest of society.

The government has so far refused to play a formal role in negotiations and said it plans to change the law to allow agency workers to replace striking staff.

However, O’Grady said using culture war tactics to demonise unionised employees was bound to backfire as workers across society struggle with wages failing to keep pace with the soaring cost of living.

Ministers are considering options for public sector pay increases against a backdrop of growing unrest over the cost of living crisis, with NHS staff, teachers and civil servants bracing for potential industrial action. A report in the Financial Times suggested ministers were considering pay rises of up to 5%, up from expectations for a deal in the range of 2-3%, to reflect the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Paul Nowak, the TUC’s deputy general secretary, suggested the government would come unstuck if it attempted to drive a wedge between low-paid workers in health and social care and the rest of society.

“How do you play a culture war against a group of low-paid women who are saying we have no alternative,” he said. “These aren’t people who are taking strike action for fun. They just literally feel they have no alternative.”

The Treasury insists public sector pay increases must be “proportionate and balanced with the need to manage inflationary pressures and public sector finances”.

Rishi Sunak is believed to be pressing government departments to stick within funding limits set at his spending review last October, while any bigger pay rises would need to be achieved by finding savings elsewhere.

The TUC has written to the chancellor to request a meeting over the government’s plans for public sector pay, warning that any further restraint amid the cost of living crisis would come as a hammer blow to the morale of staff after the coronavirus pandemic and a decade of austerity.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

“This government, I think, doesn’t get that the majority of the public service workforce and our membership in public services are women,” O’Grady said. “What I really get when I speak to care workers, nurses, cleaners, they are really fed up with this patrician attitude as if our wages don’t count. And they do.”

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said the rail strikes had failed to bring the transport system to a halt, while urging union leaders “not to keep hamstringing the country”.

“The only chaos these strikes are causing isn’t on our transport system but on the day-to-day lives of hardworking people and for businesses around the country. Rather than standing on picket lines, union representatives should be back around the negotiating table and agree a deal to bring our rail industry into the 21st century,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Boris Johnson urges world leaders to hold firm on Ukraine

Boris Johnson has urged other world leaders to hold firm in their long-term support for Ukraine, amid increasing concern in Downing Street that some countries could become swayed by calls for Kyiv to cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace. Arriving at the G7 summit in southern Germany, as...
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘The country would be better off’: senior Tories urge Boris Johnson to quit

Conservative grandees are urging Boris Johnson to quit after a historic double byelection defeat, as rebellious MPs began plotting new ways to oust him. The former Conservative leader Michael Howard was among those who demanded the prime minister stand down after the losses in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield which prompted the immediate resignation of the party’s co-chair, Oliver Dowden.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Frances O'grady
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Boris Johnson wanted £150,000 treehouse at Chequers, say reports

Boris Johnson planned to build a £150,000 treehouse for his son at Chequers but was stopped when police raised security concerns, it has been reported. The prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, wanted to install the structure during autumn 2020, according to a report in the Times. But they were forced to scrap the plans for the treehouse – which would have been built using expensive bulletproof glass – due to concerns it would be visible from the roadside, it has been claimed.
U.K.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuc#Trade Unions#Culture War#Uk
The Guardian

‘The Punisher’: Rodrigo Duterte’s violent reign as Philippines president to end

Six years ago, the tough-talking mayor of Davao City, known as “the Punisher” because of his merciless approach to crime, was on the brink of taking national power in the Philippines. He promised to move power away from Manila elites, tackle poverty, corruption, and drugs. “When I become president,” Rodrigo Duterte told one rally, “I will order the police to find those people [involved in drugs] and kill them. The funeral parlours will be packed.”
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Timid west must draw a line in the sea and break Putin’s criminal food blockade

How much longer can the western powers delay decisive action to break Russia’s illegal Black Sea food blockade? The UN warns this reckless maritime siege, now entering its fifth month, threatens “catastrophe on top of catastrophe” for tens of millions of the world’s most vulnerable people dependent on Ukraine’s grain exports. Yet Nato and EU leaders are visibly floundering, disunited and distracted as apocalyptic disaster looms.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 123 of the invasion

Kyiv has come under attack for the first time since 5 June, with Russian missiles striking at residential buildings and a Kindergarten in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. At least five people were injured, including a seven-year-old girl. There are unconfirmed reports that her father was killed in the attack. A Russian woman was among the injured.
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: Government plans £15bn science fund amid EU-UK science row

Science in the European Union "will suffer" more than research in the UK, a minister has told the BBC amid a row over access to research programmes. Science minister George Freeman said he would be rolling out £15bn of funding after it emerged British science might be excluded from EU schemes.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

333K+
Followers
80K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy