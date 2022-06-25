ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning find 'mental fortitude,' win Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- The Stanley Cup was in the building, ready to be awarded to the Colorado Avalanche. The fans roared for it all night, hoping for a celebration, anticipating one. "WE WANT THE CUP!" they chanted. "WE WANT THE CUP!" But the Tampa Bay Lightning weren't ready to give...

www.nhl.com

