Uvalde, TX

Uvalde 1 month later: Father of daughter killed in mass shooting says family is strong, trying to get through

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas – Banners and restaurant signs still say “Uvalde strong” and “praying for Uvalde” in the south Texas town of about 15,000 people. The memorial in the town square grows by the day with a consistent flow of people dropping off flowers, stuffed animals and...

fox40jackson.com

ABC13 Houston

Grandmother of Uvalde school massacre shooter has been released from hospital

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- More than a month after the shocking Uvalde school massacre, the 66-year-old grandmother of the killer has been released from the hospital. The video above is about the Uvalde school shooting timeline: How the deadly school shooting unfolded. University Hospital in San Antonio announced via Twitter...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Mom Who Got Out of Cuffs to Save Her Kids From Gunman Claims Police Are Now Harassing Her

A mom who rescued her kids from the Uvalde school massacre says she’s now being harassed at her home by local police. On the day of the shooting last month—which left 19 children and two teachers dead—Angeli Rose Gomez was handcuffed by police as she tried to enter the school as armed cops disastrously waited to go in themselves. After pretending to comply with officers’ instructions to calm down, Gomez’s handcuffs were removed, allowing her an opportunity to enter the building. Now she says she’s received harassment from local law enforcement in the wake of the incident. “The other night we were exercising and we had a cop parked at the corner like, flickering us with his headlights,” Gomez said in a TV interview. She added that she’s had to separate from her children as a result of the harassment, “just so my sons don’t feel like they have to watch cops passing by, stopping, parking.”
UVALDE, TX
newsy.com

Family Remembers Their Daughter 4 Weeks After Shooting In Uvalde

As the sun sets, and the wind whispers — families pray for peace. Jazmin Cazares is the sister of one of the victims, Jackie Cazares. “She was a light, I don’t know how else to explain it," she said. 9-year-old Jackie Cazares had a nickname that matched her...
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Graduating Uvalde High School class remembers slain children

UVALDE, Texas - Almost 300 high school seniors received their diplomas Friday in Uvalde in the shadow of the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers one month earlier. The 288 red-gowned Uvalde High School seniors sat in 100-degree heat at the school stadium on the one-month anniversary...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Parkland community comes to support Uvalde in time of crisis

UVALDE, Texas – This story references suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, you can reach the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. Communities united in tragedy -- the Parkland community is wrapping its arms around the Uvalde community. “Two like little-little ones and then two kids and...
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Graduation in Uvalde gives tragedy-stricken town a night of normality

UVALDE, Texas — Gabby Quirova asked for loose natural curls at the hair salon, which she knew could stand up to the heat and still look intact all throughout Friday’s graduation ceremony. She’d be off to college soon, at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, a place she was originally worried would be too big and confusing to navigate, but she had recently visited and loved all of the professors she met.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

‘No one else made it’: Pediatric ICU resident relives day of Uvalde school shooting

It may be shameful to confess but I can feel myself actively tense whenever my work phone rings while working in the pediatric ICU. It’s usually the emergency room or an outside hospital calling to tell me about a critical child they have requiring ICU-level support. Anxiety washes over me momentarily. While the feeling is fleeting and soon replaced with a sense of duty, it’s always there.
UVALDE, TX

