Uvalde 1 month later: Father of daughter killed in mass shooting says family is strong, trying to get through

A mom who rescued her kids from the Uvalde school massacre says she’s now being harassed at her home by local police. On the day of the shooting last month—which left 19 children and two teachers dead—Angeli Rose Gomez was handcuffed by police as she tried to enter the school as armed cops disastrously waited to go in themselves. After pretending to comply with officers’ instructions to calm down, Gomez’s handcuffs were removed, allowing her an opportunity to enter the building. Now she says she’s received harassment from local law enforcement in the wake of the incident. “The other night we were exercising and we had a cop parked at the corner like, flickering us with his headlights,” Gomez said in a TV interview. She added that she’s had to separate from her children as a result of the harassment, “just so my sons don’t feel like they have to watch cops passing by, stopping, parking.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO