San Francisco Pride a mix of emotions, heightened vigilance

SAN FRANCISCO - A fight broke out at the San Francisco Pride parade on Sunday. Footage shows a brief brawl on Market Street, surrounded by about swarm of about two dozen people. The crowd dispersed after the fight broke up. This was not the only case of violence that broke...
SAN FRANCISCO - Saturday’s Pride events were a mix of celebration and protest. During the San Francisco Dyke March, many people held signs demanding trans rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and blasting the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. Throughout the day, several more protest marches moved up and down...
SAN FRANCISCO - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, San Francisco's Pride celebration has returned, attracting thousands of people. In the wake of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe v Wade’s federal protections for abortion, some in the gay community say they feel like their legal rights may be threatened next, but that sentiment didn’t appear to put a damper on the celebration.
The San Francisco Pride Parade is taking place Sunday after a pandemic pause. Thousands have already gathered across the city over the weekend to attend other pride events, as well as demonstrations following the news of the Roe. v. Wade overturn. Below is a list of things you need to...
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Pride parade has returned after a three-year absence. Many who gathered said they are walking with additional passion to support the LGBTQ community given the recent rulings from the Supreme Court. Some in the gay community say they feel like their legal rights may be threatened next.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is casting a shadow on this weekend's Pride events in the Bay Area. What was supposed to be a celebration in San Francisco, may now be more of a demonstration as many noted Friday that the decision means this is time to rally, not celebrate.
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- An organization representing merchants in San Francisco's Castro District hosted a family block party on Saturday as Pride weekend began. The event showed that celebrating LGBT equality can include everyone of all ages and while helping businesses as they continue their recovery from the pandemic. "We didn't know this family zone was happening," said Rebecca Poretsky, a parent who attended the event with her partner and child. "It's a heavy weekend and heavy news and it feels extra important to celebrate."Porestsky and her partner Stace Dubin felt they had to acknowledge the decision by the U.S. Supreme...
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland photographer is hoping to raise awareness about climate change and the housing crisis through a series of billboards. Thomas Broening said he spent the past year and a half traveling through California, taking pictures of areas impacted by drought, fire, and homelessness. He put those images on eight billboards in Oakland, six in Oroville, and plans to have more next month in Los Angeles. He calls the campaign, ‘The End of the Dream.’
This weekend's Pride events and parade are some of many mass events that San Francisco is tasked with on a regular basis. But, beyond any usual expected crimes of opportunity, the LGBTQ community also suffers from lingering issue of disrespect and hate born violence. Nonetheless, the show is on.
TONIGHT: San Francisco’s Laguna Honda Hospital was recently decertified, forcing its closure while it tries to get recertified. Where will its nearly 700 patients go?. We will also examine our changing urban landscape with Chronicle Design Critic John King. PLUS: We'll hear from Mama Celeste about their drag show...
The full scale SF Pride Parade and Civic Center celebration went off mostly without incident on Sunday for the first time in three years. But the mood was slightly marred by some end-of-day (probably drunken) chaos. As has happened in earlier years around the time the fog rolls in, when...
SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday. Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
Last year, December 16 was officially proclaimed Metallica Day in San Francisco. In 2018, local artist Jeremy Fish was honored with his own day, November 19. This Sunday, June 26, will be the fourth annual Tamale Lady Day. The day will be celebrated at 3 p.m. in Dolores Park, near...
U.S. News & World Report released a report ranking the 100 healthiest communities in the country, and three bay area counties made the list. Santa Clara County, San Mateo County and Marin County are three of the healthiest areas in the nation, according to said report. San Mateo County ranked...
Comments / 0