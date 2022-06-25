ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Short start Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lorenzen (6-5) allowed two runs on four hits, four walks and a hit batter with five strikeouts in three innings, taking the...

www.cbssports.com

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to ugly Angels-Mariners brawl

The Los Angeles Angels took on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in what has been a chippy series so far. It got a lot chippier on Sunday. In the 9th inning of Saturday night’s game, Mariners relief Erik Swanson nearly hit Angels star outfielder Mike Trout with a fastball near the head, which garnered some strong reactions from the Angels’ slugger during his postgame press conference.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
Michael Lorenzen
