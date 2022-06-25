ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Luis Severino: Takes loss despite quality start

Severino (4-2) was charged with the loss Friday against the Astros after giving up three runs on five hits with seven...

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving rumors: Star noncommittal to Nets; Lakers reportedly only team exploring sign-and-trade options

The Brooklyn Nets-Kyrie Irving saga has taken another turn after it was recently reported that the two sides weren't close on an agreement for a new contract. With the two sides reaching a stalemate on a new deal, the Nets have reportedly allowed Irving to discuss sign-and-trade offers with other teams that would end his time in Brooklyn, per the New York Daily News.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: Exits game following HBP

India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Receives Sunday off

Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers. Thomas started the past 16 games and will head to the bench Sunday after posting a .317/.388/.400 slash line during that stretch. Daulton Varsho will man center field while Pavin Smith starts in right.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Bound for Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Mitchell was dropped from the 26-man active roster to create room for infielder Josh VanMeter (finger), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though VanMeter wasn't a direct competitor for playing time, Mitchell will head to Triple-A since his opportunities in the Pittsburgh outfield were already tending down following the recent promotion of Bligh Madris. Mitchell had started in only three of the Pirates' last seven games and ends his first stint in the big leagues with a .552 OPS over 88 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits with hand injury

Harper left Saturday's game against San Diego in the fourth inning after getting hit in his left hand by a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Harper was in serious pain after taking a 97-mph pitch directly on his hand. It looks like it could be a serious injury, but we'll know more after he is examined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Steps out of lineup

Voit is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. Voit started the past two games after missing one contest due to hamstring soreness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jorge Alfaro will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Austin Nola starts behind the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Shipped to Seattle

Santana was traded from the Royals to the Mariners on Monday in exchange for Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Santana had produced a below-average batting line in both 2020 and 2021 and looked to be set for his third straight subpar season this year, but a .357/.478/.554 run thus far in June has dragged his wRC+ up to 104. That's still a pretty uninspiring mark for a first baseman, but he should have a path to at least short-term playing time with Ty France out with a flexor strain. He could still start frequently as a designated hitter once France returns, but he's unlikely to be a particularly interesting fantasy option. The Royals called up Vinnie Pasquantino to take Santana's place on the roster and at first base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Leads off again

Rojas batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over Detroit. This was the second straight game in the leadoff spot for Rojas, both against righties, as it appears manager Torey Lovullo is giving Daulton Varsho a break from that role. Since being hit on the right shoulder blade May 27, Varsho had gone 15-for-86 (.174) with a .428 OPS before delivering a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, Sunday. Rojas has experience as a leadoff batter -- a career 83 games started at the top of the order is his most of any spot in the order -- and has generally hit among the top three in the order since the middle of May. The infielder initially batted in the lower half of the order following a stay on the injured list that forced him to miss the first five weeks of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected after inciting brawl

Winker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Angels in the second inning after he was involved in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adam Frazier came on to pinch run for Winker, who charged toward the Angels bench after he was hit by a...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Banned for two games

Rodriguez received a two-game suspension for his actions during Sunday's brawl with the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Rodriguez was one of seven players to receive a suspension for the incident. He is appealing the discipline, so he remains in Seattle's lineup as the second hitter while starting in center field Monday against the Orioles.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Suffers another blown save

Bednar (3-2) was charged with the loss after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks on his way to a blown save Saturday versus the Rays. He struck out one batter. Bednar was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Returns to lineup Saturday

Buxton (knee) is starting in center field and batting second Saturday against the Rockies, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Buxton was held out of the lineup the past three games due to chronic tendinitis in his right knee, but he appeared as pinch hitter Friday and will rejoin the starting nine Saturday. The fact the 28-year-old will immediately play center field rather than be limited to serving as the designated hitter is an encouraging sign for his availability going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Contract selected

Knapp had his contract selected by the Mariners on Monday. Knapp landed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late May after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Pirates. He should be in line to back up Cal Raleigh with both Tom Murphy (shoulder) and Luis Torrens (shoulder) sidelined. In 35 plate appearances with Pittsburgh, Knapp hit .129/.229/.161.
SEATTLE, WA

