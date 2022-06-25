ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Abortion rights protests were held in different areas of the Center Coast

By Tony Almanza
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MARIA, Calif.- People gathered in Downtown San Luis Obispo, the City Hall in Santa Maria, as well as Santa Barbara to voice their opinion on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Individuals...

