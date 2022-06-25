Abortion rights protests were held in different areas of the Center Coast

The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.

OXNARD, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO