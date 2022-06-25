ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, AR

Arkansas All-Star weekend: West takes first game of softball twinbill, but second game ends in a tie

By Kyle Sutherland
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5wBw_0gLisEzi00

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Ted McClenning

CONWAY — The 2022 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star weekend got under way Friday with the baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer games on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

In the softball game, the West All-Star team got off to a hot start in the first game of a doubleheader, winning 9-1 powered by an explosive fourth inning in which they put up four runs scored by Maci McJunkins (Nashville), Lilly Hood (White Hall), Hope Johnson (Vilonia), Ashley Chambers (Nashville) and Kendyl Kemp (Fordyce) that made the score 5-1.

Two more runs each in the fifth and sixth innings would separate the game even further, and Dardanelle’s Morgan Parsons came in for the seventh to close it out by retiring all three batters in a row, striking out the first two.

Despite both teams only having about four hours of time to practice, West coach Ronnie Denton (Booneville) mentioned they came focused and their willingness to compete showed in both games.

“Luckily they came ready, they are a very talented group,” Denton said. “The girls came out and they competed, worked hard, and did everything we asked them to do in the hot sun.

"They never complained, such great attitudes, and it is just an honor to be chosen by my peers to come out here and coach such wonderful ladies and softball players.”

The West got on the board early in the top of the first when Greenbrier’s McKayla Betts, an Alabama-Birmingham signee, scored from third base on an RBI single from McJunkins.

Bryant’s Regan “Buddha” Dillon tied the game in the bottom of the third when she hit a solo home run off of McJunkins, Dillon's soon-to-be teammate at Southern Arkansas.

Dillon was 1-for-1 with that home run in the bottom of the fourth and also walked once as the top performer statistically for the East, while McJunkins went 2-for-3 with an RBI and also scored a run for the West team.

McJunkins was also impressive in the circle, other than the home run, throwing 1 1/3 innings, striking out five batters and allowing just two hits.

Macey Cutsinger (Greenwood), an Oklahoma Baptist signee, went 2-for-2 at the plate for the West while Benton’s Elana Scott was the top pitcher for East, throwing three innings and striking out three batters.

In the second game, the East - led by Cabot’s Chris Cope - would not allow another lopsided contest as the day was capped with a 7-7 tie.

Alma’s Mackenzie Martin came in to pitch for the West in the fifth and was very good to start, retiring six out of seven batters in two innings before the East got rolling and scored a quick three runs in the top of the seventh. Janiah Wilson (North Little Rock) scored the first run that inning, followed by Abby Simmons (Armorel), and Scott - pinch running for Conway’s Katlyn Erickson - as the East took a 7-4 lead.

Erickson relieved West Side Greers Ferry’s McKenna Bittle in the bottom of the seventh, but the West quickly got runners on second and third base with no one out and were able to score after Ciera Cravens (Bentonville West) reached second on an error.

Down by just one run, Parsons batted Cravens in following a single in which Parsons was able to advance to second herself after another error, tying the score.

The speedy Chambers came in to courtesy run for Parsons and stole third right before Hackett’s Sarah White was walked. That put runners on the corners with two outs, but the West was unable to take any further advantage.

One of the highlight plays of the day happened in the bottom of the second when Betts chased a pop fly into shallow left field, stretched out for the ball and made an incredible catch.

Betts played great defense all day and was named the game’s Herb Jones Most Valuable Player. At the plate, she went 1-for-4 with a run scored, a stolen base and drawing a walk.

“Nobody on the field here thought that the play (Betts' second-inning catch) was going to be made and she just found a way to make it,” Denton said. “She helped us win the first game and then helped us to tie the second one. Just watching her and the way she approaches the game, her batting is special.

"We were going through [batting] cages and watching the girls get a chance to hit, it just sounds different when it comes off of her bat. If you were here and saw what she did in the field, she made play after play. She is just so impressive and I wish her the best of luck.”

The Outstanding Player for the West was White Hall’s Lilly Hood, a Texas-San Antonio signee, who went 2-for-4 on the day with two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Benton’s Shelby Samples, a Mississippi College signee, was named the East's Outstanding Player. Offensively, she was 1-for-4 with a double.

Baseball

Like softball, there was also a tie score in one of the two All-Star baseball games held on Friday.

The opening game ended in a 2-2 tie, but the West was able to take the second game, winning 4-2.

Batesville’s Ty Rush was named the East's Outstanding Player while Morrilton’s Casey Jones was awarded the West's Outstanding Player.

Girls Soccer

The West team earned the victory in the girls soccer All-Star game, shutting out the East, 4-0, led by two goals and an assist from Harrison's Olivia Pall’s (Harrison), named the Most Valuable Player.

Madison Lampkin (Russellville) and Denise Ruiz (Cossatot River) also each had a goal for the West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xe3Nj_0gLisEzi00
View the 102 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alma, AR
Russellville, AR
Sports
Booneville, AR
Education
City
Peachtree City, GA
Cabot, AR
Sports
Conway, AR
Education
Bryant, AR
Sports
Vilonia, AR
Sports
Alma, AR
Sports
Local
California Education
White Hall, AR
Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Fordyce, AR
Education
Batesville, AR
Sports
Greenwood, AR
Education
City
Russellville, AR
City
Cabot, AR
Bryant, AR
Education
City
Benton, AR
White Hall, AR
Sports
City
Hope, AR
City
Morrilton, AR
City
Nashville, GA
Harrison, AR
Sports
City
Dardanelle, AR
City
Bryant, AR
Cabot, AR
Education
Russellville, AR
Education
City
Vilonia, AR
City
Nashville, AR
City
Greenwood, AR
City
Harrison, AR
Conway, AR
Sports
City
Hackett, AR
Alma, AR
Education
City
Petaluma, CA
North Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Cove, AR
City
North Little Rock, AR
Local
California Sports
Morrilton, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Education
Nashville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Greenbrier, AR
Fordyce, AR
Sports
City
Fordyce, AR
City
Helena, AR
Benton, AR
Education
Centerton, AR
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Greers Ferry, AR
Harrison, AR
Education
City
Conway, AR
Greenwood, AR
Sports
Morrilton, AR
Sports
Petaluma, CA
Sports
Booneville, AR
Sports
City
Armorel, AR
City
Centerton, AR
City
Alma, GA
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
Dardanelle, AR
Education
City
Batesville, AR
Local
Georgia Education
Peachtree City, GA
Sports
City
Booneville, AR
Hope, AR
Education
City
White Hall, AR
Vilonia, AR
Education
Greenbrier, AR
Sports
Benton, AR
Sports
Batesville, AR
Education
Nashville, AR
Education
Petaluma, CA
Education
Greenbrier, AR
Education
KARK

Quincy Rhodes Pitching Family Atmosphere to Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — North Little Rock defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. took his official visit to Arkansas this past weekend and enjoyed everything about it. Rhodes, 6-6, 253, committed to the Razorbacks on Feb. 15 and was one of 11 recruits on an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. Following the visit, Rhodes talked about how it went.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#All Star Baseball#Softball Player#Highschoolsports#West
FOX 16 News

4-star guard Layden Blocker explains commitment to his home state Hogs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In-state priority 2023 target Leydon Blocker committed to Arkansas on Saturday, choosing the Razorbacks over a long list of Power Five programs. After announcing the Little Rock native’s commitment ceremony, he tells Nick Walters why he became the Hogs’ first pledge of their 2023 class. “It feels like I’m doing something good for […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart’s Cori Keller places among top 10 Miss Arkansas contestants

Stuttgart native Cori Keller was one of 45 contestants who competed this year for the title of Miss Arkansas. The weeklong scholarship pageant event was held at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock from Saturday, June 11, to Sunday, June 18. Keller walked away from the competition with $3,650 in scholarship money by placing among the top 10 contestants.
STUTTGART, AR
WTOK-TV

Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local high school senior is heading to the Natural State to compete in the Miss High School America Pageant. Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the title. Joyner won the Miss Mississippi High School America title last August.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KYTV

Arkansas Fish & Game officers stop zebra mussels from entering Table Rock Lake

OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas Fish and Game officer ticketed a Bull Shoals boater after discovering Zebra Mussels attached to the houseboat launching into Table Rock Lake. On May 24, a marina operator at the Cricket Creek Marina stopped the houseboat’s owner from launching into Table Rock after observing Zebra Mussels attached to the boat. The marina operator quickly notified an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) Enforcement Officer to intervene.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Relief from the heat coming

TONIGHT: After another extremely hot afternoon, we won’t get much of a cool down tonight. Temperatures won’t lower to the 70s until after 1am, and even then the forecast low will stay in the mid 70s. Clear and calm with an easterly wind around 5mph. SATURDAY: Saturday will...
ARKANSAS STATE
hotsprings.org

Ouachita Kayak Tours | Check It Out! Hot Springs, Arkansas

We went on a kayak adventure for this episode of 'Check It Out!' and after you see the beauty that Lake Ouachita has awaiting you, you'll want to check it out too! Ouachita Kayak Tours is just one option to help you explore one of over 200 islands and nearly 700 miles of shoreline of Arkansas' largest lake. A guided tour will not only help you navigate, but can help paddlers of all ages & skill levels get accustomed to the water! And that's just the beginning... camp, boat, fish, swim, hunt for quartz crystals (but no digging!) or relax on the shoreline! Get out and find your next adventure!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain chances return Sunday

TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay warm overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 70s. TOMORROW: Hot and humid conditions will stick around for many on Sunday. A weak cold front will be moving through the state throughout the day. Northwest Arkansas will likely see high temperatures in the 80s, however most of the state is still expected to reach the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. A few showers and storms will be possible ahead of the front, however the storms look to be fairly scattered.
ARKANSAS STATE
moderncampground.com

Campgrounds on Norfork, Bull Shoals Lakes Remain Closed

Despite water levels receding, 376 out of the 776 campsites on Norfork Lake and Bull Shoals Lake (Arkansas) will remain closed, Chief Ranger Dylan Edwards told a local radio station. The campsites have been closed due to flooding or high water. While many of the sites are not underwater, campsites...
BULL SHOALS, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of June 19 - 25:. 1. Interstate 30 eastbound ramp to permanently close. The Interstate 30 eastbound on-ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive in North Little Rock will permanently close next week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy