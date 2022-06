LCM (50-meter format) With Kyle Chalmers only swimming “off” events at the 2022 World Championships such as the 100 fly, many thought that his presence at the meet would be minimal. Instead, he produced the fastest split out of the field in three different relays and helped Australia medal in two of them. That being said, not many swimmers have the same impact on their country’s relays the way that Chalmers does with Australia.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO