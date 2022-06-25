Scholastically Speaking

SALISBURY — Rebeka VanSant graduated from The Fulton School of Liberal Arts at Salisbury University in May with a Master of Arts in English. She is a first grade teacher at Galena Elementary School.

She is the daughter of Tammy L. VanSant and Michael W. VanSant.

* * *

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Lila Ingersoll of Chestertown has been named to the College of William & Mary's dean's list for the spring semester.

In order to achieve dean's list status, a full-time degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

Last month, Ingersoll graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in art & art history.

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

* * *

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Jordan Hickman of Rock Hall has been named to the dean's list at James Madison University for the spring semester. Students who earn dean's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.899.

Hickman is majoring in anthropology.

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. JMU has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges, according to a news release.

* * *

LINCOLN, Neb. — Claire O'Brien of Chestertown has been named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester.

A freshman majoring in insect science, she was named to the dean's list for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

More than 6,200 students at Nebraska were named to the dean's list for the spring semester.

Qualification varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. The minimum grade point average for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources is 3.75.

All qualifying grade point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the dean's list for more than one college.

* * *

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hollis Peterson of Chestertown graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in comparative literature from Colorado College.

Colorado College celebrated the Class of 2022 at an in-person commencement ceremony on May 22, awarding 500 Bachelor of Arts degrees and 13 Master of Arts in teaching. The ceremony marked CC's 148th academic year, with alumna Margaret A. Liu '77 giving the commencement address.

Colorado College is a four-year liberal arts college that was founded in Colorado Springs in 1874.

In 1970 the college created the Block Plan, in which its approximately 2,300 undergraduate students take one class at a time in intensive three-week segments.

A Master of Arts in teaching degree also is offered.