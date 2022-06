The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a solid place currently. They made the playoffs this year, and have two franchise cornerstones in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Before this current era of Timberwolves basketball, though, the team once had Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Zach LaVine on the same team. That core could have potentially been great down the line as all three of them became All-Star players in this league.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO