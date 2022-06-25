ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Evening After Dobbs v. Jackson Ruling Changes America, Portlanders Make a Familiar Pilgrimage Downtown

By Andrew Jankowski
WWEEK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people took to downtown Portland’s streets early Friday evening, marching in protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision to reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which will undo 50 years of legal precedence protecting the right to abortion at the federal...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Abortion rights protest in Portland turns destructive

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An abortion rights protest in Portland turned destructive over the weekend, with some people marching down the street breaking windows on businesses and vehicles and scrawling graffiti, police said. Officers were monitoring the crowd but no one was arrested because they “did not have the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portlanders Protest End of Roe, SCOTUS Allows Prayer in Public Schools, and Oslo Mass Shooting Cancels Pride

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, sweaty Portlanders!. - No,...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
WWEEK

By Opening RV Park, Seattle Goes Where Portland Won’t

Two months ago, three Portland-area officials up for reelection in the May primary convened an “emergency meeting” to discuss using a portion of the Metro-owned Expo Center as a “safe parking” site for houseless Portlanders living in RVs or cars. They revived a year of discussions between the city and the regional planning agency Metro.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'Micro-village' opening in Northeast Portland draws backlash from business owners

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Safe Rest Villages open across the city, a Portland nonprofit is taking a different approach to housing the homeless community. WeShine is looking to private landowners to build micro-villages for people experiencing homelessness. One village is already under construction in the Parkrose Community United Church of Christ parking lot near Northeast 122nd and Halsey.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#United States#Downtown Portland#Portlanders Make#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Pro Choice Oregon#Scotus
The Portland Mercury

Dear Black-clad Hollywood protesters

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I too was outraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling. I live in Hollywood District and watched your group walk past my apartment. I bank at Bank of America. Can you please help me connect the dots between smashing the Banks ATM’s and the overturning of Roe? From what I’ve read, the Bank was quick to offer financial travel assistance to employees living in states with an abortion ban, and got into trouble with the right a couple years ago for donating to Planned Parenthood. So…? Maybe just an easy “Corporate America” target? Protesting in Portland Oregon, the most pro choice cities in the country, is like preaching to the choir. The real problem is, with your actions, you are pissing off the wrong people. If you really want to make a difference, travel to Tuscaloosa or Tulsa and march around their streets. That would show some real courage instead of hiding behind your black costumes in one of the most liberal of cities. I could say “grow up” and “get a life” but don’t want to upset your fragile, spoiled brat egos.
PORTLAND, OR
InsideHook

How a Small Oregon City Reacted to the LIV Golf Tour

Drive half an hour northwest from Portland, Oregon and you’ll find yourself in North Plains — a small city, home to a few thousand residents. This month, however, it’s going to be on the map for another reason. It’s where Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club is located; that, in turn, is a forthcoming stop on the controversial LIV Golf tour.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KXL

Destructive Group Marches In Hollywood District

(Portland, Ore) — A group of over 60 people marched out of Grant Park late Saturday (June 25) night around 10 pm. Portland Police officers were monitoring the crowd, but were limited in resources. Officers in other districts around the city were responding to various other incidents at the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Businesses vandalized by group during march in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Several businesses and a patrol vehicle were damaged Sunday night during a march in southeast Portland. Just after 8 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a group of people marching near Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Hawthorne Street. Police said the march was a splinter group of a larger, peaceful demonstration which happened within Laurelhurst Park.
PORTLAND, OR
Travel Maven

The Best Airport in the Country is Located in Portland

Summer travel has become increasingly difficult this year. From delays to canceled flights, many passengers have been left stranded in airports for hours and even entire days. This disorganization can be attributed to a variety of different factors including summer thunderstorms, an uptick in travelers since the pandemic, and a shortage of airline workers.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Salt & Straw Announcement

Salt & Straw announced today it will reimburse travel expenses for its full-time and part-time team members who need to travel to another state for health care services, including abortions. The ice cream company is a Portland-based, family-run ice cream company that was founded in 2011 by cousins Kim &...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man presumed drowned in Columbia identified as Portland man

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A swimmer who went missing in the Columbia River over the weekend and was presumed drowned has been identified, as recovery crews continue to search for his remains. According to a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon, the swimmer is 35-year-old Kevin...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man killed at homeless resource center in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a man at a homeless resource center in Tigard on Sunday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, Tigard police reported. A suspect, 26-year-old Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, as well as other charges for unrelated probation violations.
TIGARD, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Vancouver WA

Vancouver in Washington (not to be mistaken for the Canadian city in British Columbia) is a city on the northern banks of the Columbia River. The fourth-largest city in the state is on the Washington-Oregon border and combines the buzz of a metropolitan area with the charm of its small-town appeal.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy