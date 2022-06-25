ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Country music star Miranda Lambert has a new home decor line

By By Hunter Boyce The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052cVy_0gLio0IH00

Walmart and three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert are teaming up for a new home decor product line, Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert.

According to the superstore, the home decor collaboration is inspired by warm and sassy Southern hospitality — featuring items to help craft a comfortable and casual living space. According to the country music icon, it’s a designer line three generations in the making.

“Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny,” Lambert told Walmart.

“They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand. The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women. I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life.”

The decor line went live last week with more than 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop and home decor items. Pricing starts at $12.97 and reaches as high as $170, with most of the pieces being priced around $30.

“The Wanda June Home line is a truly authentic collaboration that’s only available to Walmart customers, and we know they are going to love Miranda’s approachable, charming take on entertaining essentials and home décor at fantastic values,” Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, Home at Walmart, said in a press release.

“It’s our mission to build the easiest place to shop for home design by allowing our customers to save time, effort and money. The Wanda June collection is the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to expand and elevate our assortment to democratize style for our customers.”

Miranda Lambert first gained national attention in 2003 as a contestant for “Nashville Star,” a reality television singing competition.

She most recently released her eighth studio album “Palomino,” which proceeds her Grammy Award winning 2019 record “Wildcard.” The Texas native’s new Walmart home decor line can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Quinn Crashes The Wedding!

Quinn crashes Carter and Paris’ wedding in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers and what she says and does could change everything forever!. Although he’s admitted that he’s still in love with Quinn, Carter hastily proposed to Paris, determined to marry her and try to move on with his life. Rushing down the aisle, the couple arranges for a ceremony to be held at Il Giardino and invites everyone who’s willing to support the impromptu union.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Victoria’s Grand Plan May Leave [Spoiler] Reeling Along With the Newmans

Bow to the queen: *This* move would certainly qualify as the “statement of a lifetime.”. After cutting ties almost completely with her family — and the family business — Young & Restless’ Victoria is set to make the ‘statement of a lifetime’ when she holds a press conference… presumably about her new venture. She alludes to taking revenge on those who have doubted her, and notes that everyone in the Newman clan has fallen into that category at one point or another. But who else might she have it in for?! We think we have an idea…
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
SheKnows

Shh! The Young and the Restless Could Be Playing a Storyline Worth Watching — But It Seems to Have Forgotten How

There was a time when The Young and the Restless was about haves and have-nots, when super-wealthy characters like Katherine Chancellor and Victor Newman were contrasted with Genoa City’s working class. And to be clear, by “working,” we mean working in recognizable jobs like beautician (Jill Foster) or waitress (Sally McGuire), not in vague executive positions that only require employees to dress snappily and hook up on their desks.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
ETOnline.com

Get Crocs Sandals and Slides for Only $22 — Shop The Sale

From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Line#Decor Items
SheKnows

Hoka One One Dupes Are Only $20 at Walmart for a Limited Time

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to comfy running shoes, it’s true that Hoka One Ones are the gold standard, with podiatrists and celebrities like Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katie Holmes alike all sporting them over the years. But with a premium price tag of $125 and up (and some styles as high as $200), it’s understandable if you’re on the hunt for supportive sneakers that won’t break the bank. Enter the Avia Women’s...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

After Taking Roman’s Advice To Fight For Love, Eric Receives Shocking News From Rafe and Nicole

At John and Marlena’s, Chad stares of teary-eyed as Marlena returns home. She sits with him as he cries over having to tell his kids their mother isn’t coming back. How is he supposed to make them understand it when he doesn’t himself? Marlena calls him a wonderful father. Thank God they have him, she says. Chad responds, “Thank God I have them.” John joins them and Marlena goes to take his place, playing with the kids.
TV SERIES
Mark Smith

Winnsboro Louisiana Native Isabell Slim Is Back With Another Banger Hallelujah

Popular Louisiana Artist “ Isabell Slim “ drops a new hit song titled “Hallelujah“ on all music platforms. “. Isabell Slim has been a lot of noise lately in the rap game Isabell Slim has reached over 400 thousand YouTube views on his own personal YouTube channel. With Over 6,000 YouTube subscribers, own him on. His biggest hit is “ BIG Slim Flow 2, With over 200 thousand views on it. Isabell Slim has been doing this for quite some time now. With little to no help, he makes it happens on his own. Slim has such a decent Social Media following with over 50 Thousand Instagram followers & Over 60 Thousand Facebook followers.
WINNSBORO, LA
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy