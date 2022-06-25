Country music star Miranda Lambert has a new home decor line

Walmart and three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert are teaming up for a new home decor product line, Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert.

According to the superstore, the home decor collaboration is inspired by warm and sassy Southern hospitality — featuring items to help craft a comfortable and casual living space. According to the country music icon, it’s a designer line three generations in the making.

“Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny,” Lambert told Walmart.

“They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand. The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women. I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life.”

The decor line went live last week with more than 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop and home decor items. Pricing starts at $12.97 and reaches as high as $170, with most of the pieces being priced around $30.

“The Wanda June Home line is a truly authentic collaboration that’s only available to Walmart customers, and we know they are going to love Miranda’s approachable, charming take on entertaining essentials and home décor at fantastic values,” Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, Home at Walmart, said in a press release.

“It’s our mission to build the easiest place to shop for home design by allowing our customers to save time, effort and money. The Wanda June collection is the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to expand and elevate our assortment to democratize style for our customers.”

Miranda Lambert first gained national attention in 2003 as a contestant for “Nashville Star,” a reality television singing competition.

She most recently released her eighth studio album “Palomino,” which proceeds her Grammy Award winning 2019 record “Wildcard.” The Texas native’s new Walmart home decor line can be found here.