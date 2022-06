We went on a kayak adventure for this episode of 'Check It Out!' and after you see the beauty that Lake Ouachita has awaiting you, you'll want to check it out too! Ouachita Kayak Tours is just one option to help you explore one of over 200 islands and nearly 700 miles of shoreline of Arkansas' largest lake. A guided tour will not only help you navigate, but can help paddlers of all ages & skill levels get accustomed to the water! And that's just the beginning... camp, boat, fish, swim, hunt for quartz crystals (but no digging!) or relax on the shoreline! Get out and find your next adventure!

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO