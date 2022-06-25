Twins 1-1 at Ed Gallo tournament

WHITEFISH — The Glacier Twins are 1-1 at the Ed Gallo Wood Bat Tournament after two days of play.

Glacier fell to the North Spokane Dodgers Friday night, 6-2, after the Dodgers took the lead early on an error in the second inning.

Mason Peters’ wild pitch allowed North Spokane’s Carson Jeffries to score. Spencer Mahn and Carson Kelly added runs in the third.

Maddox Muller scored after Peters singled and advanced to second base on the throw to make it 3-1. Peters scored in the sixth inning, but so did the Dodgers, who led 5-2 going into the seventh.

The Twins outhit the Dodgers 6-4. Peters went four innings for the Twins and allowed three hits and three runs with one strikeout. Peters was also 2-for-4 at the plate.

Dodgers southpaw Zach Dawson went the distance, striking out nine and allowing two runs on six hits.

On Thursday, the Twins took the lead in the fifth inning to defeat the Spokane Expos 6-2.

Down 2-1 at the top of the fifth, Jake McIntyre doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.

McIntyre singled to drive in a run in the first inning.

The Expos tied it in the second off a Mitch Holliday double.

Glacier added one more run in the fifth and another in the sixth to seal the win.

McIntyre and Peters each collected two hits.

The Twins take on Gonzaga Prep at 7 p.m. today.

Friday

Dodgers 17U 012 002 1 — 6 4 1

Twins 001 001 0 — 2 6 2

Zach Bowman. Mason Peters, Josiah Ruther (5).

N. SPOKANE — Spencer Mahn 0-2, Zach Engh 0-4, Zach Bowman 0-2, Teagan Tobeck 1-4, Carson Jeffries 1-2, Chris Bergman 1-4, Jaret Pearman 0-2, Isaac Bruce 0-2, Carson Kelly 1-3.

GLACIER — Kellen Kroger 1-4, Mason Peters 2-4, Hayden Meehan 1-3, Jake McIntyre 0-2, Owen Shilling 0-1, Steven Andrachick 0-2, Josiah Ruther 0-3, Mike Glass 0-3, Maddox Muller 1-3, AC Chilson 1-3.

2B — Jeffries. RBI — Bowman, Bruce, Tobeck, Peters, Ruther.

Late Thursday

Twins A 100 041 x — 6 7 0

Expos 010 100 x — 2 4 0

Talon Murphy, Maddox Miller (4). Tyler Boden, Shane Hawes (5) and Joe Pitts (6).

GLACIER — Stevyn Andrachick 1-2, Mason Peters 2-4, Hayden Meehan 0-4, Kellen Kroger 1-2, Jake McIntyre 2-3, Josiah Ruther 1-4, Mike Glass 0-2, Owen Shilling 0-2, Dayne Tu 0-1, AC Chilson 0-1, Michael Miller 0-0.

SPOKANE — Javin King 1-3, Krepick 0-3, Castle Keaton 0-3, Rece Schuerman 1-3, Gavin Wideman 0-2, Shane Hawes 1-2, Tyler Boden 0-2, Andrew Fox 0-1, Mitch Holliday 1-3.

2B — McIntyre, Peters, Holliday. RBI — McIntyre (3), Peters, Ruther, Holliday.