ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order this weekend aimed at protecting anyone who travels to the state to receive an abortion. The executive order follows the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Jimmy Martenson is a father who's all for the governor's decision. He believes woman should have the right to do what they want when it comes to their own bodies.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO