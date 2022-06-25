Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas A developing thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Douglas and northeastern Burnett Counties through 115 PM CDT At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing thunderstorm near Dairyland, or 30 miles northwest of Spooner, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dairyland around 105 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BURNETT COUNTY, WI ・ 47 MINUTES AGO